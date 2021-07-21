Engineerica Systems Announces Learning Center Innovation Grant

OVIEDO, Fla., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineerica Systems, creators of the Accudemia and AccuCampus student and campus management programs, is pleased to announce a call for applications for their Learning Center Innovation Grant, exclusively for current or future users of either program.

The purpose of the Learning Center Innovation Grant is to recognize outstanding student support centers at secondary institutions for great achievements in facilitating student success.

Learning Center Innovation Grant, Presented by Engineerica

At least three centers from separate post-secondary institutions will be selected to receive one of three awards: a $2,000 first prize, a $1,000 second prize, or a $500 third prize. Winners may select cash or credit towards an existing subscription with Engineerica, and will also receive an engraved plaque.

The first place winner will also receive an invitation to an upcoming academic conference to present on their center and its success. More details forthcoming.

Grant applicants must be using or plan to use Accudemia or AccuCampus, and should showcase how they were able to improve or plan to improve their center's services and help students succeed using this software. Applicants will present their goals for improving their center and student achievement, success, and retention including their plans for utilizing center management technology. For applicants who are not current Accudemia or AccuCampus users, they must be planning to begin their subscription by December 31st, 2021.

"We already knew that our clients were making a big impact on student success across the country. Now we are thrilled to be able to give something back to some of those schools and support them in new ways," says Mon Nasser, CEO of Engineerica Systems.

Applications must be received by November 15th. To learn more about this grant or to apply, please visit this page.

About Engineerica: Engineerica Systems, Inc. is a Florida Corporation founded in 1994 by College of Engineering and Computer Science UCF alumni. The company started as a computer engineering consulting firm but quickly specialized in building attendance tracking systems for the academic market.



Engineerica's strives to provide the best possible products and services to its clients. This focus on high quality products and services is the driver behind its continuous growth. Learn more at http://engineerica.com .

