Engineerica Systems Named to Inc.'s 2023 Best in Business List in Education

Engineerica Systems Inc.

17 Jan, 2024, 08:33 ET

4th annual list recognizes 215 private companies putting purpose ahead of profit.

OVIEDO, Fla., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineerica Systems has been named to the Inc. 2023 Best in Business list in the Education category. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.

The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine, recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

"We are delighted and honored to receive Inc.'s Best in Business Award in Education," says Mon Nasser, CEO of Engineerica Systems. "Our mission is to provide educational institutions with the software tools they need to help their students succeed. It is truly humbling to see our work acknowledged and celebrated by Inc., further inspiring us to continue our dedicated work in the education field." 

Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc., says, "Being named to the Best in Business list is a rare and special honor. These honorees demonstrate the foresight, caring, and dedication to prioritize positive impact—impact on their community, on their industry and the environment, and even on society as a whole."

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success for the honored in the list's fourth year. Honorees for general excellence across various industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

ABOUT INC. 
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

ABOUT ENGINEERICA SYSTEMS
Engineerica Systems, Inc. is a leading Florida Corporation that specializes in building academic center management systems for colleges and universities. Their academic applications have been used at thousands of academic centers in more than 600 academic institutions in the US and abroad. 

In addition to excelling in academic solutions, Engineerica brings its expertise to the realm of event and conference management systems. Their software suite provides a comprehensive solution for event planning and attendee engagement, including event registration, badge generation, attendee mobile apps, exhibitor lead retrieval apps, and much more.

Engineerica strives to provide the best possible products and services to its clients. This focus on high quality products and services is the driver behind the company's continuous growth. Learn more at www.engineerica.com.

Contact:
Yasmin Nassereddeen
407-366-7700,
[email protected]

SOURCE Engineerica Systems Inc.

