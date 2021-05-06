Engineerica Systems Offers Summer Trial of Student Support Tracking Software for Virtual and In-Person Services

OVIDEO, Fla., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineerica Systems, a national leader in academic center management software, is pleased to announce the offering of complimentary summer trials of its cloud-based tracking system, Accudemia.

Accudemia, which is currently used at hundreds of academic and student support centers across the United States, has many powerful features that benefit administrators, staff, and students alike. Through the software, administrators can track and manage both staff and students, automate daily operations, and pull relevant reports.

Screenshot showing the home page of an Accudemia account on computer and tablet screens

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic that affected many clients, Engineerica upgraded Accudemia to include support and tracking tools for centers that moved to an entirely online or hybrid model. These features include integration with Zoom and other virtual appointment and meeting systems, support for virtual walk-in sessions, the ability to email surveys to students in order to collect feedback, and virtual waiting lines to better manage student attendance.

"In these unprecedented times, we are so pleased to be able to offer these added features to our clients at no extra cost, and of course it's all backed by our exceptional implementation and technical support. We hope that our summer trial offer will help more institutions see the benefits of tracking their students and managing their center through Accudemia," says Mon Nasser, CEO of Engineerica Systems.

Live demonstrations of Accudemia can be booked at this link: https://calendly.com/chaddb-1/30min, or by contacting Chadd Blodgett at [email protected] . Complimentary trials are available immediately and will last through the end of August. Those interested in learning more about Accudemia can visit https://www.engineerica.com/accudemia/ .

About Engineerica: Engineerica Systems, Inc. is a Florida Corporation founded in 1994 by College of Engineering and Computer Science UCF alumni. The company started as a computer engineering consulting firm but quickly specialized in building attendance tracking systems for the academic market.

Engineerica's strives to provide the best possible products and services to its clients. This focus on high quality products and services is the driver behind its continuous growth. Learn more at http://engineerica.com .

Contact Name: Jenelle Conner

Organization: Engineerica Systems

Phone Number: 407-366-7700

Email: [email protected]

