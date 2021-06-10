Engineering Design Development Software Market to reach 18.43 Billion by 2025 | SpendEdge

Frequently Asked Questions:



What are the major trends in the market?

Subscription-based pricing, and transaction-based pricing are the most widely adopted pricing models and this is a trend driving the market growth.

What is the expected price changes in this market?

The engineering design development software market is expected to have a CAGR of 8.94% during 2021-2025.

Who are the top players in the market?

Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, Oracle Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., SAP SE, Dassault Systèmes SE, Autodesk Inc., are some of the major market participants.

What are the pricing models followed by buyers?

Subscription-based model, consumption-based model, and perpetual license model are the widely adopted pricing models in Engineering Design Development Software Market.

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.



