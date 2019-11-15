Engineering Employment Turns Down In October

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In October, engineering employment ticked down 0.18% sequentially to 2,663,600, according to TechServe Alliance, the national trade association of the IT & Engineering Staffing and Solutions industry. On a year-over-year basis, engineering employment increased by 1.52% since October 2018 or 39,900 engineering workers.

IT employment ticked down .03% to 5,351,900 jobs last month. On a year-over-year basis, IT employment grew by only 0.09% since October 2018 adding a mere 4,800 IT workers on a net basis.

"After over a year of respectable growth, engineering employment turned down in October," observed Mark Roberts, CEO of TechServe Alliance. "While IT employment has been anemic for some time, engineering employment showed its first sign of weakness last month. While one month does not necessarily reflect a trend, future employment data may reveal whether the talent shortage and restrictive immigration policies are having an impact on engineering job growth as well," added Roberts.

For the complete November 2019 TechServe Alliance Employment Indices please visit: https://www.techservealliance.org/files/November%202019%20Index%20-%20MBR.pdf

