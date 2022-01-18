Engineering Firm Psomas Acquires Seattle-based Firm KPG

LOS ANGELE, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineering consulting firm Psomas announced today it has expanded its service capabilities and geographic footprint to serve the Pacific Northwest through the acquisition of Seattle-based KPG. KPG, known for its focus on interdisciplinary design, planning and surveying, is now KPG-Psomas.

"We've become deeply familiar with KPG's caliber of projects, vision and broad range of planning, design and construction services," said Psomas CEO Steve Margaroni. "Plus, over the last several years, we've developed a trusting relationship with KPG, based on mentorship and our similar cultures. It's the ideal time to move forward together."

KPG's 100+ employees will join forces with Psomas' employee base of 600+ in 13 offices throughout Arizona, California and Utah. KPG's talented staff adds new strengths that will complement the Psomas brand, including landscape architecture and urban design presence.

"KPG is eager to join Psomas because it will allow us to grow and identify new opportunities in surveying, construction management, environmental and engineering," said KPG CEO Sessyle Asato, PE. "KPG will continue to deliver a high level of services with additional technologies and support."

With a strong project pipeline and a bright outlook for 2022 and beyond, this acquisition signals the strength, resilience and growth in the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. With the expanded team Psomas seeks to foster environments where team members can thrive while making a lasting impact in the communities collectively served.

About Psomas

Psomas is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm that serves the Western U.S. with unmatched professionalism, a broad offering of services and a first-class team of professionals. With a rich 75-year history and an eye on the future, you'll find the team mastering sustainable solutions for growing communities with projects in construction management, engineering, environmental and surveying and geospatial services. Psomas embraces a people-first culture that prioritizes work-life balance, social responsibility and a focus on growth and development. Psomas.com

About KPG-Psomas

KPG-Psomas is an interdisciplinary design firm with offices in Seattle, Tacoma and Wenatchee. In 32 years, KPG grew from an eight person firm to more than 100 professional design staff and became known throughout Washington as a firm that creates innovative public spaces that benefit the social fabric of the surrounding communities. Representative work includes multiple award-winning, transformative projects for the City of Redmond, design of a 20-acre park in the City of Sammamish featuring ADA-accessible pathways, and re-imagining the downtown street systems in the City of Renton.

Our work places an emphasis on technically advanced projects that integrate engineering, landscape and performance building design, often with an emphasis on LEED and sustainable principles. Kpg.com

