NEWARK, N.J., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZAGO Manufacturing Co., a manufacturer of sustainable sealing fasteners that protect offshore wind components, has released an e-book on challenges and opportunities engineers may encounter in the industry. The e-book, Engineering Offshore Wind in North America, can be downloaded at https://zago.com/resources/e-books/engineering-offshore-wind-america/

Opportunities in Offshore Wind

The U.S. has set an ambitious goal of deploying 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind electricity generation by 2030, which would power more than 10 million American homes. The Department of Energy is providing a range of financial support to the offshore wind supply chain, and the Inflation Reduction Act offers a suite of clean energy tax credits, such as a manufacturing tax credit to support U.S. production of components, including blades, nacelles, and towers.

Uncertainty and Rising Costs

While the economic and environmental benefits of offshore wind power are significant, the costs for planning, constructing, leasing, maintaining, and operating them are too.

Attracting investors means allaying fears and addressing legitimate concerns, such as disruption to marine ecosystems and failure to meet financial targets.

Among the most critical parts of offshore wind is surveying, monitoring, and forecasting the viability of an offshore wind project. Key questions to answer, notes Gail Friedberg, Co-Founder & CEO of ZAGO, a certified woman-owned business, are "How will offshore wind turbines, blades, and monopiles function in 10-20 years? What will be the impact to our ocean, marine life, birds, the shoreline?"

Safeguarding Equipment and Data

Engineers working to address these questions must protect sensors, LiDAR, and underwater cameras that capture and transmit critical data from being damaged or malfunctioning. Without proper protection, repairing equipment is costly, impedes data flow and causes project delays. ZAGO's e-book explores options for sealing and protecting subsea equipment, sensors and electronic components from hazards and contaminants.

ZAGO manufactures Made in USA /Buy American Act compliant reusable sealing fasteners and components from its solar-powered headquarters in Newark, NJ. Engineers and manufacturers in sustainable industries, such as solar, LED lighting, electric vehicles and batteries and offshore/onshore wind commonly use ZAGO sealing fasteners for their unique ability to prevent contaminants from leaking into equipment and damaging it or leaking out and potentially harming our environment. For more information, visit www.zago.com

