Engineering Peptide Stability Through Azapeptide Synthesis and Applications, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how azapeptide strategies can enhance peptide stability and accelerate synthesis workflows. Attendees will gain insight into strategies to incorporate aza-amino acids into molecules containing natural amino acids and linkages. The featured speakers will discuss applications demonstrating the utility of unique physicochemical properties of azapeptides. Attendees will learn about automating alternative synthesis approaches, addressing specific challenges with azapeptide handling.

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Many promising peptides fail because they degrade too easily. This limits their usefulness in drug design and creates significant workflow challenges. This webinar explores how azapeptides and non-natural amino acids can be utilized to engineer more stable molecules, highlighting innovations that enhance peptide stability and facilitate automated synthesis.

Azapeptides are unique because they replace the α-carbon of an amino acid with a nitrogen atom. This small change improves stability, alters hydrogen bonding and reshapes conformation. The Proulx lab has developed synthesis methods to create large azapeptide libraries quickly. The featured speakers will present recent advances, including new N-alkylation techniques and metallo-azapeptide complex formation.

Attendees will learn how to use aza-amino acids in natural peptides and will understand how azapeptides behave differently from traditional peptides. Attendees will also gain insight into the real challenges of using automated synthesizers for complex peptide chemistry.

Register for this webinar to learn how azapeptide strategies can enhance peptide stability and accelerate synthesis workflows.

Join Elizabeth Denton, PhD, Market Segment Manager, Biotage®; and Caroline Proulx, PhD, Associate Professor, The Proulx Lab at North Carolina University, for the live webinar on Friday, November 21, 2025, at 11am EST (5pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Engineering Peptide Stability Through Azapeptide Synthesis and Applications.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit www.xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit www.xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks