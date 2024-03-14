Engineering Plastics World Market Report 2024: Market Trends and Growth Projections to 2029

DUBLIN, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Engineering Plastics World Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The engineering plastics sector plays a pivotal role in various industries, spanning automotive, electronics, appliances, construction, healthcare, and more. Its robust growth is fueled by the relentless pursuit of high-performance materials that offer durability, versatility, and enhanced mechanical properties. Electrical & electronics sector is the leading consumer of engineering plastics worldwide with an estimated market share of 26.5% in 2023, followed closely by automotive & transportation estimated at 22.5%, and appliances sector with a corresponding share of 20%.

The report reveals that the Asia-Pacific is the largest market, as well as the fastest growing global volume market for engineering plastics, projected to reach 24 million metric tons valued at US$56 billion by 2029 from an estimated 19 million metric tons (69% share) valued at US$43 billion in 2023 to reflect a 2023-2029 CAGR of 4.2%.

This world market compendium focuses at a high-level analysis of the Engineering Plastics market in terms of volume in metric tons and value in US$ for historical/current trends and forecast by Plastic Type - Styrene Copolymers (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) and Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN)), Polycarbonate (PC), Polyamides (PA6, PA66), Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA), Polyacetal/Polyoxymethylene (POM), Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) and Modified Polyphenylene Ether / Polyphenylene Oxide (mPPE/PPO); End-use Sector - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction, Appliances, Consumer Goods and Others (including medical, industrial and packaging among other smaller applications); and Geographic Region - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of World.

Engineering plastics, also known as Engineering thermoplastics or technical plastics, are a group of plastic materials that exhibit exceptional mechanical, thermal, chemical, and electrical properties. Unlike commodity plastics, which are used for general purposes, engineering plastics are designed for specific applications that demand enhanced performance in challenging environments. These materials are often chosen for their strength, durability, heat resistance, and other specialized characteristics.

This report analyzes the market for Engineering Plastics at high level by plastic type, end-use sector and geographic region. The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecast in terms of volume in metric tons value in US$ for 2019, 2023 and 2028.

Report Segmentation

Plastic Types

Styrene Copolymers (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) and Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN))

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polyamides (PA6, PA66)

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

Polyacetal/Polyoxymethylene (POM)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Modified Polyphenylene Ether / Polyphenylene Oxide (mPPE/PPO)

End-use Sectors

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Appliances

Consumer Goods

Others (including medical, industrial and packaging among other smaller applications)

Geographic Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Rest of World

This report provides the estimates and forecast for Engineering Plastics market. The study also provides the key market developments and a list of major players in this market that are cited.Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET SEGMENTATION

Plastic Types

End-use Sectors

Geographic Regions

2. WORLD MARKET COMPENDIUM

Market Trends and Outlook

Engineering Plastics Market Growth Drivers

COVID-19 Pandemic and Inflation: Impact on Engineering Plastics Industry

Market Demand by Geographic Region

Market Demand by Plastic Type

Market Demand by End-use Sector

3. REGIONAL MARKET COMPENDIUM

4. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

Global Engineering Plastics Production Capacity

Major Players

5. DATA SOURCES AND RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Companies Mentioned

Asahi Kasei

Ascend Performance Materials

BASF SE

Celanese

CHIMEI

Covestro

Delrin USA

Domo Chemicals Services

EMS-CHEMIE

Envalior GmbH

Formosa Plastics Group

Global Polyacetal Co.

INEOS Styrolution Group

Invista

Keyuan Holding Group Co.

Korea Engineering Plastics Co.

Kuraray Co.

LG Chem

Liaoning Kingfa Advanced Materials Co.

Lotte Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics

Petrochina Company

Polyplastics Co.

Rohm

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Sinochem Holdings Corporation

Styrenix Performance Materials

Sumitomo Chemical Co

Toray Industries

Trinseo

UBE Corporation

Versalis SpA

Yunnan Yuntianhua Co

