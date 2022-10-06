Engineering Research and Development Services Market to record USD 513.86 Bn growth; North America to have the largest market share -- Technavio

Oct 06, 2022, 21:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Engineering Research and Development Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 513.86 billion and accelerate at a CAGR of 12.75% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market will observe substantial growth in North America. The high demand for short product lifecycles and technological innovations in industries are creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region.
The global engineering research and development services market is fragmented due to the presence of several local, regional, and global vendors, which offer a gamut of undifferentiated services. The competition consists of large MNCs, off-shore service providers, captive vendors, regional vendors, and the in-house R&D departments of organizations. Large vendors cater to a diversified portfolio of industries, and small vendors concentrate on niche markets. The low barriers to entry encourage several SMEs and startups to enter the market by offering niche services, which will intensify competition and force the established vendors to focus on product development and innovation.
The need for technological innovation has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of quality control might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report identifies ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc, AECOM, ALTEN Group, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., iNCAETEK Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Magnasoft Consulting India Pvt. Ltd., QuEST Global Services Pte. Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Virtusa Corp., Wipro Ltd., Capgemini Service SAS, and Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. as major market participants. Request Sample Report Here
The global engineering research and development services market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- IT and Telecom
- Automotive
- Semiconductor
- Aerospace
- Others
The IT and telecom industry is the prime end-user in the market. The growing demand for the deployment of secure software solutions that can accommodate modern heterogeneous IT infrastructure is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
42% of the market growth will come from North America. Favorable macroeconomic conditions and the rising adoption of RPA are expected to drive the growth of the engineering research and development services market in North America during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The engineering research and development services market report covers the following areas:
- Engineering Research and Development Services Market Size
- Engineering Research and Development Services Market Trends
- Engineering Research and Development Services Market Industry Analysis
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist engineering research and development services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the engineering research and development services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the engineering research and development services market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of engineering research and development services market vendors
|
Engineering Research and Development Services Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.75%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 513.86 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
11.67
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, India, China, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc, AECOM, ALTEN Group, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., iNCAETEK Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Magnasoft Consulting India Pvt. Ltd., QuEST Global Services Pte. Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Virtusa Corp., Wipro Ltd., Capgemini Service SAS, and Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
- Engineering and Research and Development Services
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
