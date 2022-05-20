Engineering Services Market 2021-2025 | Deploying Engineering Services reducing Overhead Cost to Boost Growth | Technavio

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Engineering Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End User

Automotive



Healthcare



Telecommunication



Others

Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Engineering Services Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our engineering services market report covers the following areas:

Engineering Services Market size

Engineering Services Market trends

Engineering Services Market industry analysis

This study identifies the proliferation of advanced technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the engineering services market growth during the next few years.

Engineering Services Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AECOM

AKKA Technologies SE

Altran Technologies

Arcadis NV

Babcock International Group Plc

Bechtel Corp.

Fluor Corp.

Infosys Ltd.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 34% of the market's growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for engineering services. The market in this region will expand quicker than the market in other regions.

Over the projection period, the engineering services market in APAC would benefit from rising economic activity in emerging markets and increasing urbanization.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Germany, the UK, and Japan are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the engineering services market during the forecast period.

Engineering Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist engineering services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the engineering services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the engineering services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of engineering services market vendors

Engineering Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.15% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 910.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AECOM, AKKA Technologies SE, Altran Technologies, Arcadis NV, Babcock International Group Plc, Bechtel Corp., Fluor Corp., Infosys Ltd., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

