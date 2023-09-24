Engineering Services Market size to grow by USD 365.9 billion from 2022 to 2027, AECOM, AKKA Technologies SE, Babcock International Group Plc, and more among key companies- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

24 Sep, 2023, 23:15 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The engineering services market is expected to grow by USD 365.9 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Deploying engineering services reduces overhead costs. This factor is notably driving the engineering services market. However, factors such as shortage of expertise and skilled labor may impede market growth. The market is segmented by end-user (automotive, healthcare, telecommunication, and others), sourcing (offshore and onshore), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the engineering services market including AECOM, AKKA Technologies SE, Babcock International Group Plc, Balfour Beatty Plc, Bechtel Corp., Brasfield and Gorrie LLC, Capgemini Service SAS, CIMIC Group Ltd., Cyient Ltd., Design Systems Inc., EMCOR Group Inc., Fluor Corp., Infosys Ltd., Jacobs Solutions Inc., Kiewit Corp., KKR BOSE DESIGN SERVICES Pvt. Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., TRIPLAN India Pvt. Ltd., Virtuoso Projects and Engineers Pvt Ltd, and NV5 Global Inc.The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Engineering Services Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Engineering Services Market 2023-2027

Engineering Services Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

  • AECOM - The company offers engineering services such as Advanced modeling, Building engineering, Hydraulic services, and Specialty structures.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information.

Engineering Services Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

  • The automotive segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This is due to the emergence of disruptive trends like ride-sharing services offered by taxi service providers, Uber, Ola, and Lyft; and advances in technology such as connected cars and autonomous driving systems. Many automakers are under great pressure to keep up with market developments. Additionally, there is an increasing emphasis on product development and research and development (R&D) due to growing consumer demands for automotive safety, reliability, and performance. Additionally, stringent new regulations require automakers to comply with strict quality and regulatory standards while minimizing overall costs. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period. 

Geography 

  • North America is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Supportive government policies, the growing adoption of modern technologies in all sectors, and a strong presence for technical service providers in the region are some of the main factors that will significantly contribute to the growth of the North American engineering services market. The result has been a significant increase in R&D and business expansion in North America. Some of the key industries where engineering service providers provide solutions include oil and gas, mining and metallurgy, construction,  aerospace, and defense. Additionally, the automotive sector is expected to drive the growth of engineering services in the region due to the increase in the number of auto plants in the US. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. 

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

Engineering Services Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist engineering services market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the engineering services market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the engineering services market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of engineering services market companies

Related Reports:

The human resource outsourcing (HRO) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.65% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 13.65 billion.

The IT professional services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.09% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 461.56 billion.

Engineering Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.2%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 365.9 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.75

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AECOM, AKKA Technologies SE, Babcock International Group Plc, Balfour Beatty Plc, Bechtel Corp., Brasfield and Gorrie LLC, Capgemini Service SAS, CIMIC Group Ltd., Cyient Ltd., Design Systems Inc., EMCOR Group Inc., Fluor Corp., Infosys Ltd., Jacobs Solutions Inc., Kiewit Corp., KKR BOSE DESIGN SERVICES Pvt. Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., TRIPLAN India Pvt. Ltd., Virtuoso Projects and Engineers Pvt Ltd, and NV5 Global Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Sourcing

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

The Immunohematology Market to grow by USD 1.28 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growing demand for blood banks and their potential to increase sales to drive the growth- Technavio

The Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market to grow by USD 868.87 million from 2022 to 2027 | Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Alvogen Iceland ehf, and more among key companies- Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.