Engineering Services Outsourcing Market in IT Consulting Industry | Technavio

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Engineering Services Outsourcing Market In the US Participants:

Accenture Plc

Accenture Plc offers services such as application modernization, Data management, Program, project and service management, and other related engineering services.

ALTEN Group

ALTEN Group offers engineering and R and D outsourcing services such as Innovation and Digital Transformation, Product design and development Outsourced R and D, Manufacturing engineering, Supply chain and Quality, Customer Services and Training, and Project Management and Change Management.

Capgemini SE

Capgemini SE offers IT systems for applications and infrastructures of a client or a group of clients and their associated business processes such as Business Process Outsourcing.

Engineering Services Outsourcing Market In the US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Engineering services outsourcing market in the US is segmented as below:

End-user

Telecom



Automotive



Healthcare



Aerospace



Others

Sourcing

Offshore



Onshore

The engineering services outsourcing market in the US is driven by factors such as its cost-efficiency. In addition, the demand for a short product lifecycle causing stress on capacity is expected to trigger the engineering services outsourcing market in the US toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 23% during the forecast period.

