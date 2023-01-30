Engineering services outsourcing market size to increase by USD 206.93 billion: North America will account for 42% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Engineering Services Outsourcing Market by Sourcing, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 21.8% and register an incremental growth of USD 206.93 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. To know more, buy the report!

Regional analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market

Based on region, the global engineering services outsourcing market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to account for 42% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The growth of the market will be driven by factors such as a large number of ESO agreements signed by US-based companies.

Company profiles

The engineering services outsourcing market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Accenture Plc: The company offers engineering services outsourcing for core platform engineering, software product engineering, platform enablement, and device engineering.

Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, Download a PDF sample report

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as cost savings from lower labor wages, reduced time to market and improved access to emerging markets, and growing focus on core competencies/lack of in-house expertise. However, the risk of intellectual property theft and misuse is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample

Market segmentation

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, telecom, semiconductor, and others. The automotive segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021.

segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . North America held the largest share of the market in 2021.

, APAC, , , and and . held the largest share of the market in 2021. Based on sourcing, the market is segmented into offshore and onshore.

Related Reports:

The engineering research and development services market size is expected to increase by USD 513.86 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.75%. This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (IT and telecom, automotive, semiconductor, aerospace, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The computer aided engineering (CAE) market size is expected to increase by USD 5.65 billion from 2021 to 2026. The report extensively covers market segmentation by product (FEA and CFD), end-user (automotive, aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

What are the key data covered in this engineering services outsourcing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will drive engineering services outsourcing market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the engineering services outsourcing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the engineering services outsourcing industry across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of engineering services outsourcing market vendors

Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 206.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 20.5 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and Poland Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Altair Engineering Inc., ALTEN Group, Capgemini Service SAS, Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd., Cyient Ltd., Deaton Engineering Inc., EPAM Systems Inc., FAREVA SA, Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Leedeo Engineering S.L., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, QuEST Global Services Pte. Ltd., SSA Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and Hitachi Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

