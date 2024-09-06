Engineering Services Outsourcing Market to Grow by USD 203.04 Million from 2023-2027, AI-Driven Transformation and Labor Cost Savings Fuel Growth - Technavio Report

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends- The global engineering services outsourcing market size is estimated to grow by USD 203.04 million from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 18.75% during the forecast period. Cost savings from lower labor wages is driving market growth, with a trend towards collaborative co-innovation partnership with outsourcing firms. However, risk of intellectual property theft and misuse poses a challenge. Key market players include Altair Engineering Inc., Alten SA, Capgemini Service SAS, Cyient Ltd., Deaton Engineering Inc., EPAM Systems Inc., FEV Consulting GmbH, Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Infosys Ltd., Leedeo Engineering S.L., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Quest Services Pte. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sonata Software Ltd., SSA Business Solutions India, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market 2023-2027

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 203.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.25 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and Poland Key companies profiled Altair Engineering Inc., Alten SA, Capgemini Service SAS, Cyient Ltd., Deaton Engineering Inc., EPAM Systems Inc., FEV Consulting GmbH, Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Infosys Ltd., Leedeo Engineering S.L., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Quest Global Services Pte. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sonata Software Ltd., SSA Business Solutions India, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd.

Market Driver

Outsourcing partnerships are characterized by collaborative relationships, where both the customer organization and the outsourcing service provider share risks and benefits. This approach is crucial for the successful execution of outsourcing projects, especially as the challenges and risks continue to evolve. Apple, for instance, collaborates with China-based manufacturers to leverage their expertise in high-end material science and packaging technology. Simultaneously, Apple sets specific manufacturing and quality control measures to ensure the premium quality of its products. India-based telecom company Airtel also forms strategic partnerships with outsourcing firms like IBM, Ericsson, Nokia, and Siemens, based on shared risk and reward deals. Airtel's success significantly impacts the revenue generation of these outsourced companies. Co-innovation, where both parties exchange knowledge to develop new solutions and products, is a critical driver of growth in the Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) market. Despite the risks, the collaborative nature of these partnerships is expected to fuel the expansion of the global ESO market during the forecast period.

The Engineering Services Outsourcing market is experiencing significant trends in various industries. In Auto designing, Computer-aided design (CAD), Computer-aided engineering (CAE), and Computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) are increasingly popular. Telecom, Robotics, and OEMs are leveraging outsourcing for IT integration and digitalization. March 2020 marked a surge in offshoring for CNC machines and digital collaboration tools. Industrial automation, control services, and mobility are driving demand for customized services in sectors like 5G networks, Smart Products, and Digital twins. OEMs are focusing on servitization and M2M (Machine-to-Machine) for better efficiency. Cyberattacks pose a threat to intellectual property (IP) and data security, necessitating robust cybersecurity measures. Digitalization and cloud adoption are transforming PLM/MES systems, while AI and machine learning (ML) are revolutionizing testing services and designing services. On-shore and off-shore outsourcing continue to coexist, with automation and integrated solutions being key offerings. Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and 3D printing are gaining traction, while cybersecurity, edge analytics, and software tools remain essential components of the Engineering Services Outsourcing landscape.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The engineering services outsourcing market faces a significant challenge in the form of intellectual property (IP) theft. Organizations are cautious about outsourcing their R&D operations due to the risk of design and technology leakage. Strict non-disclosure policies and procedures are implemented to prevent unauthorized access to confidential information. However, the increasing use of computer technology and online access makes it difficult to safeguard IP completely. Collaborating with engineering services providers across borders adds to the complexity, as differences in laws and regulations can make it challenging to prove IP breaches. Techniques such as forced technology transfer, corporate espionage, and hacking are used to steal IP, resulting in loss of competitive advantage for customer organizations. This concern restricts many from outsourcing engineering services during the forecast period.

The Engineering Services Outsourcing market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for cost savings and expertise in areas like auto designing, computer-aided manufacturing, telecom, robotics, IT integration, and OEMs. However, challenges persist in implementing computer-aided design (CAD), computer-aided engineering (CAE), and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) technologies, including 3D printing and CNC machines. Digitalization trends such as enterprise asset management, industrial automation, control services, mobility, smart products, and digital twins present opportunities, but also risks like cyberattacks and intellectual property concerns. The adoption of 5G networks, digital collaboration tools, offshoring, cloud, cybersecurity, servitization, M2M, edge analytics, PLM/MES systems, customized services, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data security, and testing services require careful consideration. Challenges include on-shore vs. Off-shore outsourcing, automation, and integrated solutions, as well as the impact of AI, ML, and cybersecurity on intellectual property and data security.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This engineering services outsourcing market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Automotive

1.2 Consumer electronics

1.3 Telecom

1.4 Semiconductor

1.5 Others Geography 2.1 North America

2.2 APAC

2.3 Europe

2.4 South America

2.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Automotive- The automotive industry's global growth is driven by changing consumer needs, focusing on connectivity, electrification, and safety features. Manufacturers aim to produce smart, fuel-efficient vehicles that comply with emission regulations. New products, such as electric cars, car electronics, and telematics, fuel the demand for engineering services in this sector. Cost reduction, less time-to-market, and competition are significant factors driving the demand for Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) in automotive. Manufacturers invest in R&D to efficiently handle the increasing complexity of automotive technologies. The global automotive ESO market is technology-intensive, with a rise in turnkey projects for end-to-end services. Manufacturing engineering, a complex field, deals with designing, manufacturing, assembling, testing, and logistics. ESPs offer complete vehicle engineering solutions for components, electrical equipment, and electronics architecture. Partnerships, joint ventures, and acquisitions are common for electric, connected, and autonomous cars' development. The need for testing and validation increases, leading to opportunities for ESPs to expand their technological portfolio and maximize profits. ESPs target OEMs and tier-1/2 suppliers, and the market will experience strong growth due to these factors.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Engineering Services Outsourcing Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Artificial intelligence (AI), and Machine learning (ML) in the engineering industry. These technologies enable the delivery of Intellectual Property (IP) through cloud-based engineering software, facilitating the development of digital twins and integrated solutions. Automation, a key driver of efficiency and cost savings, is being integrated into various engineering processes including Auto designing, Computer-aided manufacturing (CAM), Computer-aided engineering (CAE), and Computer-aided design (CAD). The telecom sector, robotics, CNC machines, and 3D printing are also benefiting from engineering outsourcing services. Digitalization is at the heart of this transformation, enabling the secure transfer and processing of large data sets, ensuring Data security is a top priority for engineering service providers. The future of engineering services lies in the seamless integration of these technologies to deliver innovative, efficient, and cost-effective solutions.

Market Research Overview

The Engineering Services Outsourcing Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Artificial intelligence (AI), and Machine learning (ML) in various industries. Intellectual Property (IP) protection and data security are key concerns, with the integration of AI and ML in engineering services ensuring stronger IP protection and enhanced data security. Digitalization is at the forefront of engineering services, with the implementation of digital twin technology, 5G networks, and cloud-based engineering software. Automation, integrated solutions, and IT integration are also driving the market forward, with robotics and CNC machines playing a crucial role in manufacturing processes. Telecom, OEMs, and the automotive industry are major contributors to the market, with the increasing demand for mobility and smart products. Industrial automation, control services, and enterprise asset management are also significant areas of focus. Offshoring and on-shore outsourcing continue to be popular options for companies seeking cost savings and expertise. Cyberattacks are a growing concern, with cybersecurity becoming an essential component of engineering services. Servitization, M2M (Machine-to-Machine) communication, edge analytics, and PLM/MES systems are also gaining traction. Customized services, 3D printing, and CAD, CAE, CAM, and testing services are essential components of the engineering services landscape. The market is expected to continue growing in the post-March 2020 era, with a focus on innovation, digital collaboration tools, and the integration of emerging technologies such as AI, ML, and 5G networks.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Automotive



Consumer Electronics



Telecom



Semiconductor



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio