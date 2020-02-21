Engineering.com and NAFEMS to Give Prize for Top Student Simulation

"Incorporating engineering analysis & simulation into undergraduate education has become more critical in the past decade and industry is continuously looking to hire skilled graduates with a firm grasp of not only how engineering simulation tools work but also an understanding of why they work," said Tim Morris, NAFEMS CEO. "Several NAFEMS regions offer a student award program and our idea in the Americas region is to provide students with an opportunity to test their skills and be recognized not only with an esteemed panel of members from our NAFEMS Americas Steering Committee but also with distinguished members of engineering.com leadership, many of whom have decades of experience in engineering simulation."

"We are proud to be providing our ProjectBoard platform for this very important competition," adds Frank Baldesarra, Co-founder & CEO of engineering.com. "For students, ProjectBoard offers them a fun and exciting way to share, discover, and collaborate on their projects. They will be able explore and engage with their peers as they document the process of developing their projects. We are very pleased to be working with Tim and his talented team to explore the possibilities of having these exceptional students using the latest analysis tools in a fun online experience."

Students enrolled in an ABET accredited institution working with a faculty supervisor are required to submit their research by May 31st, 2020. Entries are encouraged, but not limited to, the following engineering simulation topics: finite element analysis, computational fluid dynamics, multi-body dynamics, optimization, electromagnetics or bio-engineering. The winner will receive a $1,000 prize and an opportunity to present their work at CAASE20, the Conference on Advancing Analysis and Simulation in Engineering in Indianapolis, Indiana, June 16-18, 2020.

Winners from each NAFEMS region will also enter for a chance to win free attendance and to present at the NAFEMS World Congress in Salzburg, Austria, June 14-18, 2021.

"One of the goals of our global student awards initiative is to showcase to hiring companies the abundance of valuable experience being gained at the undergraduate level," said Andrew Wood, NAFEMS Americas Regional Manager. "With this partnership between engineering.com and NAFEMS Americas, we are thrilled about the international recognition and further opportunities undergraduate students may realize by participating."

Students interested in submitting their simulation projects for the NAFEMS Americas & engineering.com Student Award should go to the following ProjectBoard link: http://ow.ly/PTgI50ysCsW

About Engineering.com

Engineering.com is a global online publisher and discussion forum for problem solving, tech news, innovations and resources, with a simple mission to inspire engineering minds to be and do better. In 2017, Engineering.com created ProjectBoard, a platform to discover, develop and share projects.

About NAFEMS

NAFEMS is the only worldwide independent association dedicated to engineering modelling, analysis & simulation. Currently, there are more than 1,400 member organizations worldwide ranging from major global corporations through small-scale engineering consultants. If you work with engineering simulation, you should be part of NAFEMS.

SOURCE engineering.com

Related Links

https://projectboard.engineering.com/

