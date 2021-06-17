Engineering.com Launches New TV Video Platform to Further Enhance Engagement and the User Experience

"The retention and engagement power of video as a medium is well-known, and there has never been an ideal destination for practicing and emerging engineers to find video content they want" said Frank Baldesarra, Co-Founder & CEO of engineering.com. "We have been making high-value videos for years, and now due to our new ProjectBoard platform we are able to display and personalize our extensive video library in a Netflix Style format. Engineering.com TV makes it easy for our users to locate and watch what interests them most, then bookmark a single page to revisit."

Engineering.com has also changed its video delivery structure to a "themed series" approach with regularly scheduled episodes, providing a steady stream of helpful information, updates, and insights organized by related topics. The following section outlines the current ongoing series of web shows hosted by the company.

"This Week in Engineering" is a multi-segment series from the editors of engineering.com that highlights recent engineering news and developments from industry, government and academia. The weekly installments offer timely technical information and analysis and explore any business implications of the changes discussed.

"End of the Line" is a weekly manufacturing op-ed series hosted by Jim Anderton, a manufacturing veteran and the Multimedia Content Director at engineering.com. The segments explore real-world production and design topics. Jim shares his thoughts and unique insights to help professionals navigate the challenges of world events, the blending of old and new technologies, evolving processes, the skills gap, and other areas that help maximize productivity.

"Designing the Future" is a design-focused program that brings the foremost industry experts to the audience in an engaging, one-on-one interview format, exploring the current and future landscape of the design industry. Engineering.com's editors review the current state of design, where it's heading in the future, and the hurdles the industry faces as a guide for those redefining how engineers and designers solve problems.

"Manufacturing the Future" is a manufacturing-focused program that centers around current and future technologies in the sector with industry innovators and is also in an interview format. Thought leaders and executives discuss pressing questions about manufacturing, such as adopting new technologies, the transitions in the skilled labor force, evolving production methods, and more.

"Hardware Reviews", hosted by Micheal Alba, Senior Editor at engineering.com, reviews the latest in AR/VR, 3D scanning technology, and, desktop and mobile workstations optimized for the use of the engineering professional.

And, our most recently-launched show, "Decoding the Design", delves into how both digital and physical technologies and products are designed, created or reimagined for people. We discuss how and why the technology emerged, lessons on the iterative process, and how engineers and end-users can adopt a broad mindset to designing innovative new products.

About Engineering.com

Engineering.com is a global online publisher and discussion forum host for problem-solving, trends, technology news, innovation, and tools. As the "ultimate resource" for engineers across disciplines, the company's simple mission is to inspire engineering minds to be and do better. With over 2 million monthly visits to the digital properties in the platform, the company also offers additional resources, including Eng-Tips.com , the world's largest engineering messaging board; TenLInks.com , a directory of CAD, CAM, and CAE; and projectboard.world , which supports STEM schools, universities, and leading maker organizations across the globe.

