Engineering.com Successfully Hosts Two World-Class Virtual STEM Fairs During the Same Week on its ProjectBoard Platform

Attendance far exceeds expectations for the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair and the Canada-Wide Science Fair, but ProjectBoard rises to the occasion and delivers!

TORONTO, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Engineering.com (engineering.com) announces the successful execution and support for two of the world's largest and highly attended virtual STEM conferences in the same week. During the third week of May, ProjectBoard, developed by engineering.com, provided the platform and resources to successfully deliver and manage both the 2021 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (Regeneron ISEF) and the Canada-Wide Science Fair (CWSF), hosted by Youth Science Canada (YSC).

"The importance of cultivating young scientific minds cannot be overstated," says Frank Baldesarra, engineering.com's Co-Founder & CEO. "Organizations that provide outlets for STEM students to compete and showcase their inventions often lay the foundation for future careers and achievements in engineering and related fields. We developed ProjectBoard to showcase student projects while creating meaningful connections through engagement, recognition, and feedback. We're excited that it also serves as a strong resource for online events. The platform helps bring some excitement from the physical world into the virtual, allows real-time conversations, and builds lasting impressions that extend beyond the event."

According to ProjectBoard Co-Founder and engineering.com Chief Technology Officer Renata Vaccaro, "the size, scope, complexity, and timing of Regeneron ISEF and CWSF required an extraordinary amount of preparation and effort by our team before and during the events. We are delighted with the results and proud to be associated with such great organizations. The ProjectBoard platform has proven to be a unique and valuable solution since its launch in 2019 and we continue to see new and exciting opportunities for different applications. The platform, in addition to hosting major STEM events, supports Project Based Learning initiatives, community sites like makeprojects.com , and corporate sites like engineering.com.

During their conference, the Regeneron ISEF finalists competed for nearly $5 million in awards, prizes, and scholarships. There were 154,429 new user visits to the site, along with 10,648 registered users for the event in addition to the 1,861 finalists and 1,727 judges. YSC's Canada-Wide Science Fair had an impressive 8,559 registered users and 17,948 new user visits to the platform. This year, over 1,500 finalist projects were submitted between the two events, and perhaps aided by the nature of the online format, there were more female participants in the CWSF than males. A positive sign for the future of women in engineering fields.

About Engineering.com

Engineering.com is a global online publisher and discussion forum host for problem-solving, trends, technology news, innovation, and tools. As the "ultimate resource" for engineers across disciplines, the company's simple mission is to inspire engineering minds to be and do better. With over 2 million monthly visits to the digital properties in the platform, the company also offers additional resources, including Eng-Tips.com , the world's largest engineering messaging board; TenLInks.com , a directory of CAD, CAM, and CAE; and projectboard.world , which supports STEM schools, universities, and leading maker organizations across the globe.

About the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair

The Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (Regeneron ISEF), a program of Society for Science for over 70 years, is the world's largest global science competition for high school. Through a global network of local, regional and national science fairs, millions of students are encouraged to explore their passion for scientific inquiry. Each spring, a group of these students is selected as finalists and offered the opportunity to compete for approximately U.S. $5 million in awards and scholarships. In 2019, Regeneron became the title sponsor of ISEF and is supported by a community of additional corporate and charity-based sponsors. ISEF alumni have gone on to have world-changing careers in science and engineering and earn some of the most esteemed honors. Many have gone on to become highly successful entrepreneurs. Learn more at https://www.societyforscience.org/isef/.

About Society for Science

Society for Science is dedicated to the achievement of young scientists in independent research and to public engagement in science. Established in 1921, the Society is a nonprofit whose vision is to promote the understanding and appreciation of science and the vital role it plays in human advancement. Through its world-class competitions, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, the Broadcom MASTERS, and its award-winning magazine, Science News and Science News for Students, Society for Science is committed to inform, educate, and inspire. Learn more at www.societyforscience.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (Society4Science).

About Youth Sciences Canada

Youth Science Canada fuels the curiosity of Canadian youth through STEM projects. A registered charity incorporated in 1962, YSC delivers on its mission through national programs including mySTEMspace, the National STEM Fair Network, Canada-Wide Science Fair, STEM Expo, "Team Canada" representation at international fairs and Smarter Science professional development for teachers. Through these programs, YSC provides direct support to the more than 500,000 students who do STEM projects in any given year. For more information, visit youthscience.ca.

