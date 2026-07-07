Engineers Labor-Employer Cooperative Scores Big With Creative Awards For Television and Digital Media

Critical Infrastructure Explainers & Union Construction Focused Episodes Continue to Garner National and International Recognition

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Engineers Labor-Employer Cooperative (ELEC825) continues to receive national and international recognition for its communications and educational outreach efforts, earning dozens of top honors from three prestigious industry competitions: the Telly Awards, Questar Awards, and Hermes Creative Awards.

"We always knew there was an opportunity to better educate the public about our critical infrastructure systems, the workers who build them and how they impact our daily lives," explained Mark Longo, ELEC825 Executive Director. "We never imagined how the program would take off or the amount of recognition it would receive this quickly."

ELEC825 earns dozens of top honors from three prestigious international creative industry competitions. Post this

Among the organization's recent achievements, ELEC825 received the International QUESTAR Festival Grand Award for Best of Category in the Non-Profit Organizations division for its Our Infrastructure Matters television program, recognizing the highest-scoring entry in its category. The program also earned three Gold Awards, a Silver Award, and a Bronze Award.

At the 47th Annual Telly Awards, ELEC825 received two Gold Telly Awards for Understanding New Jersey's Natural Gas Infrastructure and Method to the Madness: NJ Roads Are Anything But Boring, along with numerous Silver, Bronze, and People's Telly Awards across television, non-broadcast, public awareness, history, government relations, and energy categories.

ELEC 825 also earned two Gold Hermes Creative Awards from the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals for Understanding New Jersey's Natural Gas Infrastructure, winning in both the Educational Video and Informational Video categories. The Hermes Awards recognize excellence in creative communications, marketing, and media production on an international stage.

"To be recognized by the Telly Awards, Questar Awards, and Hermes Creative Awards in the same year is incredibly exciting and speaks to the dedication and creativity of everyone involved in these projects," said Mike Makarski, ELEC825's External Affairs Director, who also serves as the Executive Producer of the programs. "Our team works hard to turn complex infrastructure, energy, and economic development topics into compelling stories that people can understand and connect with. Receiving top honors across multiple international competitions is both gratifying and a reminder of the importance of the work our members do every day."

ELEC825's award-winning productions—including Our Infrastructure Matters, Understanding New Jersey's Natural Gas Infrastructure, Method to the Madness: NJ Roads Are Anything But Boring, and The Power Behind the Switch—help educate policymakers, business leaders, regulators and the public about the infrastructure systems that support economic growth and quality of life.

About ELEC825

Founded in 2012, the Engineers Labor-Employer Cooperative (ELEC825) is a dedicated labor-management trust that represents the combined interests of over 8,000 members of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 825 (IUOE825) and the 1,000 union contractors who employ them.

Serving members across New Jersey and five counties in New York's Hudson Valley, the organization bridges the gap between labor and business to create opportunities and stimulate regional economic growth.

ELEC825 works to expand economic development and stimulate growth, working with chambers of commerce, business partnerships, professional organizations, and industry coalitions to support policies, legislation, and regulations to encourage responsible economic development.

SOURCE ELEC 825