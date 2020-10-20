Enginuity Power Systems Selected to Present at CleanEquity® Monaco 2020

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanEquity® is an annual invitation-only event hosted by Innovator Capital, the London based specialist investment bank. The conference provides an intimate and collegiate setting for inventors and entrepreneurs to share their stories with delegates - key decision makers looking to assist them with reaching their commercial and strategic goals. CleanEquity will also be livestreamed online via the EarthX TV platform.

Other partners and sponsors include Prince Albert II of Monaco's Foundation, BP Ventures, Cision, Covington & Burling, Cranfield University, Earth Capital, EIT Climate-KIC, Edufront, the Monaco Economic Board, Parkview and Taronis.

Enginuity Power Systems has been identified by an expert panel as one of the world's most innovative sustainable technology companies and has been selected to present to selected sovereign, corporate, family and professionals & acquires, policy makers, end users and international trade media.

What differentiates Enginuity is proprietary engine technology that surpasses conventional systems and drives its innovative, environmentally friendly micro combined heat and power (mCHP) systems for residential and commercial applications. This technology is also suitable for a plethora of additional applications such as portable power systems, personal power packs, heat pumps, serial hybrids, and more.

Enginuity's technology is extremely efficient, exceptionally quiet, robust for extended and demanding applications, and suitable to a wide range of fuels including natural gas, propane, and renewable fuels.

Enginuity's E|ONE micro-CHP system is the 2020 International Builders' Show (IBS) multiple award winning system (including "Best in Show"), an all in-one appliance that can produce enough power to satisfy the electrical requirements of the home, while also delivering hot water and space heating on demand. Beyond providing energy savings, E|ONE can operate on or off the grid, keeping the home safe and operating seamlessly during power failures and natural disasters. For applications requiring more power, Enginuity's E|TWO product line can supply energy for larger homes and the light commercial marketplace. When integrated with solar and batteries, both the E|ONE and E|TWO systems can bring the benefits of "timed generation" and "transactive energy management (TEM)" to homes and businesses, accelerating return on investment.

By utilizing waste heat while producing power, our "E" series can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help tackle power plant inefficiencies, which result in 1+ Gigaton of CO 2 in the US alone, via waste heat to the atmosphere.

For the defense markets, Enginuity's proposed RIHGS System, based on the E|ONE platform, recently won a U.S. Army award to develop a cutting-edge hybrid portable power system.

For more information on this emerging family of products, contact Jacques Beaudry-Losique President of Enginuity Power Systems, at [email protected], or call +1.703.389.0690. Parties may also contact the company through the company website, www.enginuitypowersystems.com

About Innovator Capital Limited

Innovator Capital (ICL), established in 2003, is a London based specialist investment bank focusing on health and sustainable technology companies; advising on corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, IP, business & corporate development. ICL's mission is to assist IP rich private & public companies with finding the right investors, acquirers, customers, licensees and commercial partners.

About Enginuity Power Systems

Enginuity Power Systems is the leading innovator in highly efficient micro Combined Heat and Power (mCHP) systems, which allow consumers to live their lives comfortably, on or off the grid, while saving money. The company's other families of products include portable power systems, personal power packs, heat pumps, electric vehicle range extenders, and more. Enginuity is consistently evaluating partnerships that provide opportunities to move its technology and products forward. The company maintains offices in Alexandria, Virginia, and Clinton Township, MI, both in the USA.

SOURCE Innovator Capital

Related Links

http://www.innovator-capital.com

