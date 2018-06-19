Engis Corporation Named Exporter of the Year

WHEELING, Ill., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Engis Corporation has been awarded the "2018 Exporter of the Year" by the Illinois Department of Commerce. Engis Corporation's mission is to help companies improve productivity and profitability by bringing the advantages of Superabrasives (Diamond) to industries around the world. Engis systems and components are exported to over 50 countries from its headquarters location in Wheeling, Illinois. By offering localized technical expertise and support, its customers can prevail over the challenges in today's global manufacturing environments. Engis' technical innovations, led by the demand for advanced material processing, enables them to deliver leading edge solutions globally. Their technology advantage ensures that Illinois and the United States are leading exporters in the global economy.

Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Reception

The Engis Group of Companies has affiliate offices in United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea, and Shanghai China. Founded in 1938, Engis is known worldwide as an innovator in the use of industrial diamond and CBN abrasives in flat lapping, honing, grinding, and polishing applications.

The Governor's Export Awards highlight the significant contributions of exports to Illinois' economy. Illinois companies and organizations receive awards for the following categories: Exporter of the Year, New Exporter, Service Exporter, Agricultural Business Exporter, Export Awareness and Development.

Exports are a vital component for our state's economy and an important factor for continued growth. The State of Illinois takes great pride in its export successes. The Governor's Export Awards were established to recognize small and medium-sized businesses and organizations that promote export awareness for Illinois' products and services.

