Engiven's Crypto Donation Platform Selected by the Salvation Army

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Engiven, a leading cryptocurrency donation services company, is pleased to announce that the Salvation Army Western Territory has selected the Engiven platform to enable Bitcoin and Ethereum donations across the US. When donors provide their zip code, the donations will fund their local Salvation Army initiatives.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Salvation Army," said James Lawrence, CEO of Engiven. "As an organization on the front lines of service, they embody the type of life changing work our world needs right now. We look forward to serving them and providing technologies that will improve their ability to serve more people in need."

The economic fallout of the ongoing health crisis has led to a new population of families and individuals facing unemployment and financial hardships that are expected to last through the holidays and well into the coming year. Commissioner Douglas Riley, leader of the USA Western Territory said, "We believe that the value and mainstream use of Bitcoin had created a wonderful donation opportunity to meet the high level of need. We are grateful for our partnership with Engiven, who has provided a seamless onramp to our next generation of fundraising tools."

The Salvation Army expects to serve up to 155 percent more people with holiday assistance this year, making innovative fundraising efforts critical. "Across the country, we are seeing an unprecedented level of need this year, and we expect that to continue into the holiday season and beyond," said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army.

Engiven's proprietary technologies empower nonprofit organizations to securely accept and liquidate cryptocurrency donations while eliminating the complexity and risk that can be associated with cryptocurrency transactions. Engiven also provides donors with the ability to donate cryptocurrency to any of the 1.6 million nonprofits in their US database.

According to Lt. Colonel Kyle Smith, the Western Secretary of Communication, "There is no gold at the end of the rainbow, but with the rise in popularity and value of Bitcoin it certainly could feel like it to some crypto investors. I believe the crypto community cares and could make a big difference in The Salvation Army's efforts to help those struggling in communities across our country."

Bitcoin and Ethereum can now be donated to the Salvation Army at http://cryptokettle.org.

About Engiven

Engiven provides cryptocurrency donation management services to nonprofits and donors. For more information about Engiven, visit https://engiven.com or contact James Lawrence, Co-Founder and CEO of Engiven at [email protected].

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. For more information, visit http://cryptokettle.org or contact Lt. Colonel Kyle Smith, the Western Division Secretary of Communication at [email protected] or 213.700.1958.

SOURCE Engiven, Inc.

Related Links

https://engiven.com/

