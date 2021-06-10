England & Company Continues to Expand - Announces Office Opening in San Diego

"We are committed to expanding our footprint into California, the hub of global technology innovation. With the multitude of companies in the energy tech, medtech, and biotech industries that call San Diego home, it is the ideal base for our West Coast efforts," said Craig England, CEO of England & Company. "Tom Crews is uniquely qualified to lead this effort due to his strong experience as a strategic advisor, entrepreneur, and executive. Tom's cross-sector insight will be a valuable addition to the firm and our clients."

During his career, Mr. Crews has been responsible for raising venture capital and private equity for companies in a variety of industries and at different stages of development, and advising growth-stage technology companies on M&A transactions. He previously served as Managing Director and Head of the energy tech practice for a Boston-based investment banking boutique, and a Principal at Skipping Stone, a strategic consulting firm focused exclusively on the energy sector. Prior to entering investment banking, Crews served as CEO for two venture capital-backed energy management companies (Pentech Solutions and Envenergy) and a medical device manufacturer (SynergEyes). He is also co-founder of INC Research (now Syneos Health), a multi-billion-dollar, global biopharmaceutical services company.

"I am excited to join England & Company and lead the firm's expansion to the West Coast. San Diego is a vibrant and diverse market, and we see tremendous opportunity to provide our industry-focused M&A advisory and private financing services to the rapidly growing entrepreneurial community here and in the surrounding area," Crews said. "England is filling a significant void as the only investment banking boutique with a national reach and cross-industry expertise in the region."

About England & Company

Founded in 2002, England & Company is an independent investment bank that provides strategic advice on mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, and capital markets transactions to owners, executives, and boards of directors of domestic and international companies. The firm's clients include leading companies in the Business Services, Consumer, Energy & Industrial Growth, Healthcare, and Technology markets. For further information, please visit: www.englandco.com.

