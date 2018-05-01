England Logistics Awarded Best of State® 2018

"Our team is diligent in providing customized and quality service to each customer," stated Jason Beardall, president of England Logistics. "We are honored to have our efforts recognized by the Best of State Program."

The Best of State Program® annually awards companies in ten divisions after careful analysis by a panel consisting of over 100 judges. Each member of the Best of State® judging panel is considered an industry leader or expert in the division they are selected to judge.

A complete list of the rankings can be viewed at http://bestofstate.org/winner2018_business.html.

About England Logistics

England Logistics offers a vast portfolio of non-asset based transportation solutions including full truckload services, intermodal, dry and cold chain LTL, parcel, global logistics, and complete supply chain management. England Logistics is an equal opportunity employer offering competitive national and international opportunities to qualified candidates. The company is recognized among the "50 Best Companies to Sell For" by Selling Power magazine and "Training Top 125" by Training magazine. Each completed transaction with England Logistics is matched with a contribution toward a meal for a hungry child through the company's One initiative to end childhood hunger. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company also has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Detroit, Michigan; Greeley, Colorado; and Portland, Oregon. To become part of England Logistics' team call 866-476-7012 or visit www.englandlogistics.com. To learn more about the One initiative visit www.oneagainstchildhoodhunger.com.

