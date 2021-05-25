England Logistics Awarded Best of State 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- England Logistics, one of the nation's top freight brokerage firms, has been awarded Best of State® 2021 in the Business Services – Freight/Logistics division. This is the eighth Best of State award for the company.

The Best of State Program® annually recognizes outstanding companies in ten divisions. Each application is reviewed by an esteemed panel consisting of volunteer judges considered industry leaders or experts in the division they are selected to judge.

"We are honored to once again receive the Best of State® award for freight and logistics," stated Jason Beardall, president of England Logistics. "This program recognizes businesses for overall excellence, innovation and contribution to improving the quality of life in the community, and all three of these areas are at the heart of our organization. Our dedicated team reached even higher during the past year and during the pandemic, and I'm proud to work with such a great group of people focused on continuous betterment."

A complete list of the winners can be viewed at https://www.bestofstate.org/winners2021.html.

England Logistics offers a vast portfolio of non-asset based transportation solutions including full truckload services, intermodal, dry and temp controlled LTL, parcel, and complete supply chain management. The company was recently recognized among the 50 Best Companies to Sell For by Selling Power magazine, ranked in the Training Top 100 by Training magazine, and awarded multiple Stevie Awards by the American Business Awards. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, the company also has offices nationwide. For more information visit www.englandlogistics.com.

