England Logistics Awarded Best of State 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- England Logistics, one of the nation's top freight brokerage firms, has been awarded Utah Best of State in the Business Services – Freight/Logistics division. This is the tenth Best of State award for the organization.

The Best of State Program® annually recognizes outstanding companies in ten divisions. Recipients must excel in their endeavors, use innovative approaches, and contribute to a better quality of life in Utah. Each application is reviewed by an esteemed panel consisting of volunteer judges considered industry leaders or experts in the division they are selected to judge.

"To achieve this recognition, we have relentlessly pursued individual and collective betterment and upheld our core values," stated Jason Beardall, chief executive officer of England Logistics. "This accolade is evidence of our team's dedication and the bond we've forged with our clients and community. Together, we celebrate this award and continue striving toward great heights."

A complete list of the winners can be viewed at https://www.bestofstate.org/winners2023.html.

About England Logistics

England Logistics offers a vast portfolio of non-asset based transportation solutions, including full truckload services, intermodal, dry and temp-controlled less-than-truckload, parcel, and complete supply chain management. The company was recently recognized among the 50 Best Companies to Sell For by Selling Power magazine, received the Apex Training award from Training magazine, and has been awarded multiple Stevie® Awards by the American Business Awards. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company also has offices nationwide. For more information, visit www.englandlogistics.com.

