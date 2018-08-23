England Logistics Featured Among Selling Power's "50 Best Companies to Sell For"

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- England Logistics, one of the nation's top freight brokerage firms, today announced that it has ranked on the Selling Power 50 Best Companies to Sell For list. This is England Logistics' second year to be recognized on the list. Each year, the corporate research team at Selling Power magazine assembles and publishes its list of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For, which consists of companies of all sizes.

To determine rankings, the Selling Power research team evaluated applications that focused on three broad categories:

Compensation and Benefits, Hiring, Sales Training, and Sales Enablement, and Customer Retention.

With locations throughout the nation, England Logistics offers a range of career opportunities in various sectors of the logistics industry. The company is dedicated to providing professional development opportunities for experienced sales professionals as well as those new to the industry. Quality training programs and mentorships are offered to employees as they develop a career path specific to their goals.

"Our team is made up of individuals who not only have a successful sales career, but have worked diligently to build their career and achieve their goals," stated Jason Beardall, president of England Logistics. "We are honored to celebrate this recognition as a team."

The full list can be viewed here.

About England Logistics



England Logistics offers a vast portfolio of non-asset based transportation solutions including full truckload services, intermodal, dry and cold chain LTL, parcel, global logistics, and complete supply chain management. England Logistics is an equal opportunity employer offering competitive national and international opportunities to qualified candidates. The company is recognized among the "50 Best Companies to Sell For" by Selling Power magazine and "Training Top 125" by Training magazine. Each completed transaction with England Logistics is matched with a contribution toward a meal for a hungry child through the company's One initiative to end childhood hunger. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company also has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Detroit, Michigan; Greeley, Colorado; and Portland, Oregon. To become part of England Logistics' team call 866-476-7012 or visit www.englandlogistics.com. To learn more about the One initiative visit www.oneagainstchildhoodhunger.com.

About Selling Power



In addition to Selling Power magazine, the leading periodical for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc. produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as a five-minute-video series featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference. Learn more at www.sellingpower.com and www.sales30conf.com.

