England Logistics Launches Instant Load Booking Tool for Carriers and Drivers

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- England Logistics, one of the nation's top freight brokerage firms, today announced the launch of the company's new Atlas Now platform to enhance carrier experience through advanced technology.

Powered by Trucker Tools, Atlas Now provides carriers with robust, easy-to-use features accessible at their fingertips, free of charge. The most significant benefit of the tool is the ability for carriers to view, negotiate, and book loads at their convenience. Atlas Now also provides carriers with options to locate discounted fuel, view and request quotes on tire options, and pursue factoring services. New features are being added regularly.

Basic features are available to all carriers. England Logistics network carriers receive additional enhanced features as a benefit of their relationship with the company. It is the only app to provide this level of comprehensive service to network carriers.

Carriers can access the following functionality through the Atlas Now app:

Search and quote loads with England Logistics

Search for reloads

Post capacity, save search preferences, and opt-in to receive matching notifications

Book loads when convenient with the one-click Book It Now ® feature

feature Identify England Carrier Services (ECS) fuel network stops along routes to obtain fuel discounts

Contact the ECS team for tires, fuel, maintenance, and factoring services

Review tires for purchase and request a quote

Atlas Now is available free of charge by visiting ELAtlasNow.com from a mobile device or desktop.

To become an England Logistics network carrier visit https://www.englandlogistics.com/carriers/.

About England Logistics

England Logistics offers a vast portfolio of non-asset-based transportation solutions, including full truckload services, intermodal, dry and temp-controlled LTL, parcel, and complete supply chain management. The company has been recognized multiple times as one of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For by Selling Power magazine, ranked in the Training Top 100 by Training magazine, and awarded numerous Stevie® Awards by the American Business Awards. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, the company also has offices nationwide. For more information, visit www.englandlogistics.com.

Contact: Wendy Barclay

England Logistics

801.656.4718

[email protected]

SOURCE England Logistics, Inc.