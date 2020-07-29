England Logistics Receives Stevie® Award for Achievement in Customer Satisfaction

SALT LAKE CITY, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- England Logistics, one of the nation's top freight brokerage firms, has been awarded a Stevie® Award in the 18th annual American Business Awards® Achievement in Customer Satisfaction category in recognition of exceptional service provided by their full truckload team. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

"We are extremely honored to be a Stevie® Award winner in the Achievement in Customer Satisfaction category," shared Jeremy Dailami, vice president of Brokerage Services. "Our customer-focused team at England Logistics strives for excellence in every interaction with our customers and with each other. We are truly committed to our customer's experience. England Logistics offers our sincere congratulations to all of the 2020 Stevie® Award winners."

The England Logistics team received accolades for their exceptional efforts in client collaboration, customer service initiatives, and their proactive contact strategies.

The American Business Awards® (ABA) are the nation's premiere business awards program. All organizations operating in the United States, both public and private, are eligible to submit nominations to the ABA. The applications were reviewed by 230 professionals worldwide, and the scored average determined the winners.

Details about the American Business Awards and the list of Stevie winners who will be recognized at a virtual gala on August 5 is available here: www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About England Logistics

England Logistics offers a vast portfolio of non-asset based transportation solutions including full truckload services, intermodal, dry and temp controlled LTL, parcel, and complete supply chain management. The company is recognized among the "50 Best Companies to Sell For" by Selling Power magazine and "Training Top 125" by Training magazine. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, the company also has offices in Atlanta, GA; Detroit, MI; Greeley, CO; Ogden, UT; and Portland, OR. For more information visit www.englandlogistics.com.

Media Contact

Wendy Barclay

801-656-4718

[email protected]

SOURCE England Logistics

Related Links

http://www.englandlogistics.com

