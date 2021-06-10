England Logistics Receives Stevie® Award for Achievement in Customer Satisfaction

"We are committed to our customer's experience each and every day, no matter the circumstances." Tweet this

The England Logistics team received accolades for their exceptional efforts in client collaboration, customer service initiatives, and their proactive contact strategies.

The American Business Awards® (ABA) are the nation's premiere business awards program. All organizations operating in the United States, both public and private, are eligible to submit nominations to the ABA. The applications were reviewed by 250 professionals worldwide, and the scored average determined the winners.

Details about the American Business Awards and the list of Stevie winners who will be recognized at a virtual ceremony on June 30 is available here: www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About England Logistics

England Logistics offers a vast portfolio of non-asset based transportation solutions including full truckload services, intermodal, dry and temp controlled LTL, parcel, and complete supply chain management. The company was recently recognized among the 50 Best Companies to Sell For by Selling Power magazine, ranked in the Training Top 100 by Training magazine, and awarded a Stevie by the American Business Awards for Achievement in Customer Satisfaction. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, the company also has offices nationwide. For more information visit www.englandlogistics.com .

