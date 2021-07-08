England Logistics Recognized by Selling Power as a Top 50 Best Company to Sell For

"The betterment of our team members is truly a top priority. It's an honor to be recognized..." Tweet this

"England Logistics is its people," Beardall said. "We invest time and significant resources to provide our team with the training and support they need. The betterment of our team members is truly a top priority. It's an honor to be recognized for this very prestigious award."

To assemble the 2021 Best Companies to Sell For list, Selling Power's research team scored companies using data across four main categories:

Compensation and benefits

Sales culture

Onboarding and sales enablement strategies

Sales training and coaching

With locations throughout the nation, England Logistics offers a range of career opportunities in various sectors of the logistics industry. The company provides professional development opportunities for experienced sales professionals as well as those new to the industry. Quality training programs and mentorships are offered to employees as they develop a career path specific to their goals.

"We invest in the people who decide to invest in us," Beardall added. "Individuals choose to work with us because we will help them succeed. When people join our team, they transform their careers and lives. I see it every day."

The full ranking of Selling Power's 50 Best Companies to Sell For in 2021 can be viewed here.

About England Logistics

England Logistics offers a vast portfolio of non-asset based transportation solutions including full truckload services, intermodal, dry and temp controlled LTL, parcel, and complete supply chain management. The company has been recognized multiple times as one of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For by Selling Power magazine, ranked in the Training Top 100 by Training magazine, and awarded multiple Stevie® Awards by the American Business Awards. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, the company also has offices nationwide. For more information visit www.englandlogistics.com.

