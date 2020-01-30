England Logistics Recognizes Carrier Excellence Through New Awards Program

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- England Logistics, one of the nation's top freight brokerage firms, today announced the launch of their first annual Carrier Achievement Awards. These awards recognize carriers who have a business relationship with England Logistics and strive to ensure freight arrives safely and on time.

Awards will be presented for three different modes of freight: full truckload, less-than-truckload, and chilled less-than-truckload. Recipients will be announced in the first quarter of 2021. To be eligible for consideration, carriers must move freight brokered by England Logistics between January 1 and December 31, 2020.

"We are honored to work with outstanding carriers and drivers every day," stated Jason Beardall, president of England Logistics. "Our goal in launching this awards program is to show appreciation to those hardworking companies and individuals who strive for excellence. It's important to all of us that our customers receive the finest, on-time service."

Carriers wishing to receive more information can contact CarrierAchievement@englandlogistics.com.

About England Logistics

England Logistics, one of the nation's top freight brokerage firms, offers a vast portfolio of non-asset based transportation solutions including full truckload services, intermodal, dry and chilled LTL, parcel, and complete supply chain management. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, the company also has offices in Atlanta, GA; Detroit, MI; Greeley, CO; Ogden, UT; and Portland, OR. To learn more visit www.englandlogistics.com.

