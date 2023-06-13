England Logistics' VP of Legal & Risk Elected to Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) Board of Directors

SALT LAKE CITY, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- England Logistics, one of the nation's top freight brokerage firms, is pleased to announce the election of Justin Olsen, VP Legal & Risk, to the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) Board of Directors. Olsen will join a distinguished group of professionals dedicated to advancing the transportation and logistics industry.

Justin Olsen, VP of Legal & Risk at England Logistics
As a practicing transportation law attorney for over 30 years, Olsen brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the transportation and logistics sector. With his legal and risk management background, he has consistently demonstrated a commitment to promoting ethical business practices, regulatory compliance, and risk mitigation strategies.

England Logistics CEO, Jason Beardall, said, "We are thrilled to have Justin join the TIA Board of Directors. His depth of knowledge, commitment to the industry, and passion for driving positive change make him a valuable asset to the organization. We look forward to his contributions in shaping the future of transportation."

England Logistics has a long history of active participation in the TIA, with representatives serving on multiple committees and the board of directors. England Logistics CEO Jason Beardall served 14 years as a member of the board of directors. Two of those years were spent as the elected board chair.

TIA is the premier organization for third-party logistics professionals in North America and abroad. TIA provides resources, education, information, advocacy, and connections to establish, maintain, and expand ethical, profitable, and growing businesses in service to their customers.

As a member of the Board of Directors, Olsen will work closely with other board members to oversee and guide the organization's strategic direction and initiatives, ensuring that TIA continues to be a leading voice and resource for transportation intermediaries.

For more information about the Transportation Intermediaries Association and its Board of Directors, please visit https://www.tianet.org/.

About England Logistics

England Logistics offers a vast portfolio of non-asset based transportation solutions, including full truckload services, intermodal, dry and temp-controlled less-than-truckload, parcel, and complete supply chain management. The company was recently recognized among the 50 Best Companies to Sell For by Selling Power magazine, received the Apex Training award from Training magazine, and has been awarded multiple Stevie® Awards by the American Business Awards. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company also has offices nationwide. For more information, visit www.englandlogistics.com

