England Logistics Wins Hermes Creative Awards for Blog, Video

SALT LAKE CITY, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- England Logistics has been awarded two gold Hermes Creative Awards. This international awards competition recognizes creative professionals ranging from corporate marketing departments to freelancers for the concept, writing and design of materials. The Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) administers the Hermes Creative Awards and judges over 6,000 entries submitted worldwide. This is England Logistics' third year among Hermes Creative Awards recipients.

England Logistics was selected as one of seven companies in Utah to receive gold awards. Both awards were received for excellence in the production of interactive media/social media/electronic media. The first award was received for England Logistics' blog, which can be viewed at www.englandlogistics.com/blog. England Logistics launched the company blog in September 2017 to share the specialized services offered by each division. Blog articles also feature information on the company's culture, discussing internal events and highlighting individual employees. This is the second consecutive year that England Logistics' blog has received a gold Hermes Creative Award.

The second award was received for a video showcasing England Logistics employees participating in the 2018 Saints to Sinners Bike Relay, a charity cycling event benefiting ALS. Competitors filmed their experience throughout the race to create the video, which can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=XLswT-whpSg.

"England Logistics is made up of talented, hard-working and driven professionals. Every piece of content we create is a reflection of their contributions and the culture they have built," stated Wendy Barclay, vice president of marketing and public relations. "It is an honor to collaborate with this team to generate content that is recognized among creative leaders worldwide."

A complete list of winners can be viewed at https://enter.hermesawards.com/winners/.

About England Logistics

England Logistics offers a vast portfolio of non-asset based transportation solutions including full truckload services, intermodal, dry and cold chain LTL, parcel, global logistics, and complete supply chain management. The company is recognized among the "50 Best Companies to Sell For" by Selling Power magazine and "Training Top 125" by Training magazine. Each completed transaction with England Logistics is matched with a contribution toward a meal for a hungry child through the company's One initiative to end childhood hunger. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company also has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Detroit, Michigan; Greeley, Colorado; and Portland, Oregon.

Media Contact

Paige White

801-656-2864

pwhite@englandlogistics.com

SOURCE England Logistics

Related Links

http://www.englandlogistics.com

