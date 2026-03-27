ENGLAND-THIMS & MILLER, A LEADING INFRASTRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT CONSULTANT IN FLORIDA, OPENS TAMPA OFFICE

The strategic expansion is driven by ETM clients working in the region

TAMPA, Fla., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- England-Thims & Miller (ETM), a leading infrastructure and development consulting firm based in Jacksonville, opened its first Tampa office this week.

The company has served Florida for nearly 50 years and is leasing space in Hyde Park to better serve clients working in the Tampa Bay area.

"This is a natural next step for us as a firm," ETM President and Chief Executive Officer Tyler Mathews said. "A number of our clients are doing work here and the more we looked at it, the more business sense it made to be here, too."

ETM has about 400 employees statewide, the majority of whom work out of its Jacksonville headquarters. Statewide, ETM has an office in Orlando with about 50 employees, and offices in Gainesville, Kissimmee and Tallahassee.

"We are proud to put down roots in Tampa and get involved in the community," Mathews said.

ETM's mission is to create vibrant communities by embracing their clients' unique needs, harnessing the latest industry technologies, and consistently delivering excellence. Some of the firm's clients include the Jacksonville Jaguars, the University of Florida and the Florida Department of Transportation.

About England-Thims & Miller

England-Thims & Miller, Inc. (ETM), founded in 1977, is a Jacksonville-based infrastructure and development consulting firm. Their services include planning, civil engineering, water and utilities, geospatial technologies, land development, transportation, construction management and surveying. Focused on serving as "Trusted Advisors, Creating Community," they provide services to public and private sector clients throughout Florida. For more information, visit etminc.com.

Contact:

Matt Galnor

19044724196

[email protected]

SOURCE England-Thims and Miller