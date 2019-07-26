Englewood Angler Wins Big In 2019 Statewide Fishing Competition - Event Continues Through Labor Day

Goodson has been registered for STAR every year since the competition's inception. He was fishing on July 19th and caught a 2019 iHeart Radio STAR tagged redfish (tag FL661) near Don Pedro Island in Charlotte County. He immediately contacted CCA Florida and completed the verification process on July 22, 2019. "I never thought I would catch a STAR tagged redfish but I registered every year just in case. This trip I asked my buddy, does this little red have a tag and he said YES. I was in disbelief, I am so happy, because this was my just in case moment. I still can't believe I have won a new fully loaded Pathfinder."

"We're extremely excited to have a second winning angler in the iHeart Radio Tagged Redfish Division, and especially happy to see a Life Member and past STAR angler win a brand-new boat, motor and trailer package," stated Leiza Fitzgerald, STAR Director. "With 16 other divisions in STAR, it's not just about the tagged redfish – anglers of all ages and skill levels can get in on the winning, with many divisions determined by random drawing, so get registered and get out there and fish through Labor Day."

The 101-day CCA Florida STAR competition kicked off on Memorial Day weekend, engaging anglers in conservation and offering $500,000 in prizes in 17 divisions. Remaining prizes in the event's signature iHeart Radio Tagged Redfish Division include one of several boat packages from Contender Boats, Hewes Boats, Carolina Skiff or Relentless Boats, all powered by Yamaha Outboards. Youth winners in the signature division have an opportunity to win one of two boat, motor and trailer packages from Carolina Skiffs.

With 16 additional divisions, prizes are awarded by random drawing in several divisions and include cash payouts, boats, fishing tackle and marine electronics. As in past years, current New Tide Members (CCA members ages 6 – 17) can enjoy continued free registration in the Youth Scholarship Division, presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, which offers $100,000 in scholarships. Registration remains open throughout the 2019 competition until Labor Day. For a full list of divisions or to register, visit ccaflstar.com.

