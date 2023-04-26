Englewood Health Announces Two Trustee Appointments

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two local healthcare and business leaders have been named to the Boards of Trustees of Englewood Health and its fundraising organization, the Englewood Health Foundation. Joining the hospital board is Lola Brown, PhD; and joining the foundation's board is Jared Cohen.

"As Englewood Health focuses on meeting the needs of our communities and expanding key services across northern New Jersey and beyond, the appointment of new trustees is essential to our mission," said Richard Lerner, chairman of the Board of Trustees of Englewood Health. "We welcome both Dr. Brown and Mr. Cohen to our team and are thrilled to have their experience and invaluable knowledge as part of our leadership. We look forward to their many contributions as they help steward our institution into the future."

"We are confident that both Dr. Brown and Mr. Cohen will use their unique insights and wisdom developed over decades in academic medicine, higher education, finance, and philanthropy, respectively, to propel our healthcare system to be an even greater community resource," said Michael Gutter, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Englewood Health Foundation.

"We're excited to have such thought leaders on our governing boards," said Warren Geller, president and CEO of Englewood Health. "Dr. Brown and Mr. Cohen bring diverse perspectives gathered from their professional and personal experiences that will support our community and accelerate our goals. Their energy and guidance will help us build upon the medical excellence we deliver and push us to continually improve to further benefit the communities we serve."

Lola Brown, PhD

Lola Brown, PhD, is a renowned leader in academic medicine and higher education. Dr. Brown is the Associate Dean for Research and a faculty member of the Department of Anesthesiology at Weill Cornell Medicine. She holds a master's degree in biomedical engineering from a joint program of the Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory University and received a PhD in biochemistry/molecular biology from Howard Hughes Medical Institute at the University of Maryland. She did a postdoctoral biomedical engineering research fellowship at Yale University. Dr. Brown's interdisciplinary expertise has garnered her a reputation for developing innovative and effective solutions to challenges. She is committed to supporting secondary schools and higher education organizations to achieve success in their science, technology, engineering, and mathematics programs and is passionate about enhancing perspectives on diversity, equity, and inclusion in healthcare, education, and beyond.

Jared Cohen

Jared Cohen is the founder and CEO of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group, a comprehensive financial planning and investment management firm. Cohen has been helping his clients for over 20 years and has achieved special designation as a Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy from the American College of Financial Advisors. In addition to his business acumen, Cohen is committed to improving health across our local and national community. He served as a board member for the Westchester Chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for many years and is an enthusiastic fundraiser, having witnessed first-hand the effects of blood cancer on his father, who has lived with chronic lymphocytic leukemia for nearly two decades. Cohen is an advocate for health and wellbeing and for encouraging children to participate in sports and other healthy activities.

About Englewood Health

Englewood Health, one of New Jersey's leading hospitals and healthcare networks, delivers nationally recognized inpatient and outpatient care through its hospital and network of physician practices, urgent care centers, and imaging centers. Englewood Hospital, founded in 1890, consistently earns high marks for clinical excellence and patient safety. It is recognized as a 2022-23 Best Regional Hospital by US News & World Report, holds the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade 'A' (fall 2022), and was named a Leapfrog Top Teaching Hospital (2022). Englewood Hospital is nationally recognized for nursing excellence, earning a fifth consecutive designation by the Magnet Recognition Program in 2021. The Englewood Health Physician Network—a coordinated network of more than 600 office-based and hospital-based providers—offers primary care, specialty care, and urgent care at more than 140 locations in five counties across northern New Jersey. Areas of clinical excellence offered by the health system include cardiac surgery and cardiac care, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, primary care, spine surgery, vascular surgery, and women's health, as well as bloodless medicine and surgery and minimally invasive robotic surgery. The hospital offers a vascular surgery fellowship, residency programs in dentistry, internal medicine, nursing, pharmacy, and podiatry, and training programs in radiography, emergency medical services, and other disciplines. The hospital's state-of-the-art imaging centers across the region enhance access to diagnostic imaging, breast imaging, and cardiac imaging. A single electronic health record system offers full and seamless integration of patient information from the practices in the network and the hospital and imaging sites to support the patient experience and continuity of care. Englewood Health's focus on population and community health encompasses out-reach to underserved populations to enhance individual and public health, prevent disease, support lifelong wellness, reduce the burden of mental health challenges and substance use disorders, and meet the cultural, social, and holistic needs of specific populations. Through its hospital, physician network, and community health and wellness programs, Englewood Health delivers a healthcare experience that puts patients at the center.



