Englewood Health Appoints Cherif Boutros, MD, Medical Director of The Lefcourt Family Cancer Treatment and Wellness Center

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherif Boutros, MD, has joined Englewood Health as medical director of The Lefcourt Family Cancer Treatment and Wellness Center. Dr. Boutros is a highly respected leader, clinician, and researcher, known for his expertise in gastrointestinal, hepatobiliary, and pancreatic cancers, with a particular emphasis on minimally invasive surgical techniques. He has authored numerous publications and book chapters and presented his innovative techniques at national and international conferences.

Dr. Boutros brings a wealth of experience to Englewood Health, having previously served as medical director of the Tate Cancer Center at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center from 2013 until last year. In addition to his clinical roles, he is a professor of surgical oncology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Boutros to Englewood Health. His extensive experience and dedication to cancer care will be invaluable as we continue to advance our cancer services. We are confident that under his leadership, The Lefcourt Family Cancer Treatment and Wellness Center will reach new heights in providing exceptional care to our patients," said Warren Geller, president and CEO of Englewood Health.

Dr. Boutros succeeds Steven T. Brower, MD, who has been instrumental in transforming Englewood Health's cancer services over the past decade. Dr. Brower will continue to be a key member of the leadership team in his new role as regional medical director of the cancer center. In this capacity, he will further Englewood Health's mission of expanding access to cancer expertise and services within communities throughout northern New Jersey.

About Englewood Health

Englewood Health is one of New Jersey's leading healthcare systems. Through its hospital and network of physician practices, urgent care centers, and imaging centers, the health system delivers nationally recognized inpatient and outpatient care. Englewood Hospital, founded in 1890, consistently earns high marks for clinical excellence and patient safety. It is recognized as a 2022-23 Best Regional Hospital by US News & World Report, holds the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade 'A' (fall 2023), and was named a Leapfrog Top Teaching Hospital (2023). Englewood Hospital is nationally recognized for nursing excellence, earning a fifth consecutive designation by the Magnet Recognition Program in 2021. The Englewood Health Physician Network—a coordinated network of more than 600 office-based and hospital-based providers—offers primary care, specialty care, and urgent care at more than 100 locations in five counties across northern New Jersey. Englewood Health's focus on health equity and population health encompasses outreach to underserved communities to enhance individual and public health, prevent disease, support lifelong wellness, reduce the burden of mental health challenges and substance use disorders, and meet the cultural, social, and holistic needs of specific populations. With its high-quality, culturally sensitive inpatient care, outpatient services, and community health and wellness programs, Englewood Health delivers a healthcare experience that puts patients at the center.

