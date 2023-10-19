Englewood Health Appoints Two New Physician Leaders to Roles in Behavioral Health and Health Equity

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Englewood Health has appointed two new physician leaders to oversee behavioral health and health equity.

Magdalena Spariosu, MD, has been named director of behavioral health. In this new role, Dr. Spariosu will spearhead strategic planning and clinical oversight for both inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services, with a central focus on expanding access to compassionate, patient-centered, evidence-based care across the communities served by Englewood Health.

Dr. Spariosu specializes in addiction medicine, brain injury medicine, and consultation-liaison psychiatry. Her primary clinical focus revolves around meeting the psychiatric needs of patients confronting medical and neurological comorbidities, including those dealing with conditions such as cancer, traumatic brain injury, and psychogenic non-epileptic seizures.

"I believe each person's story is valuable and deserves to be heard," says Dr. Spariosu. "I am honored to assist behavioral health patients in their journey toward healing, wholeness, and mental well-being. As director of behavioral health at Englewood Health, I look forward to applying my expertise to improve mental health throughout our communities for individuals and families through prevention, diagnosis, and treatment."

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Spariosu as director of behavioral health," says Hillary Cohen, MD, senior vice president for medical affairs at Englewood Health. "She brings tremendous experience and outstanding clinical knowledge to evolve our program. Under her leadership, Englewood Health will build on its success and further meet the behavioral health needs of our communities."

Dr. Spariosu received her MD from Victor Babeş University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Timisoara, Romania. She completed a psychiatry residency and was chief resident at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY, and completed a consultation-liaison psychiatry fellowship at Long Island Jewish Medical Center at Northwell Health in New Hyde Park, NY. She is a fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, and a member of the Academy of Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry and the New Jersey Psychiatric Association. In addition to English, Dr. Spariosu is fluent in Romanian, Bosnian, Croatian, and Serbian.

Anita Ramsetty, MD, has been named director of health equity. In this new role, Dr. Ramsetty is responsible for shaping the health system's efforts to advance health equity. She will focus on developing programs and resources to address social determinants of health, remove barriers to care and education, and reduce health disparities across Englewood Health's patient populations and the communities it serves.

Dr. Ramsetty is board certified in internal medicine and endocrinology, diabetes, and metabolism. She specializes in equity in medical education and her clinical focus comprises nutrition, lifestyle, and preventive health, especially as it relates to diabetes and heart disease.

"I found my calling in caring for underserved communities to ensure all of us have equal access to the care and resources we need to live a healthy life," says Dr. Ramsetty. "Through education, medical practice, and community engagement, we will find new ways to keep moving forward together, healthfully."

"Fostering diversity and inclusion in health care has never been a more pressing goal," says Hillary Cohen, MD, senior vice president for medical affairs at Englewood Health. "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ramsetty to our team. As a clinical preceptor for students and residents, she has worked extensively with at-risk groups and is consistently recognized for her leadership in diversity. Under her guidance, Englewood Health will implement targeted interventions designed to improve health outcomes and health equity for our communities."

Dr. Ramsetty received her MD from the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL, where she completed an internal medicine residency. She then completed an endocrinology, diabetes, and metabolism fellowship at Stanford University School of Medicine in Palo Alto, CA. Dr. Ramsetty is a member of the American Diabetes Association and the Endocrine Society.

