Englewood Health Celebrates Prestigious Recognition by American Hospital Association for Excellence in Community Service

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Englewood Health has received a distinguished recognition from the American Hospital Association (AHA), being named a finalist for the Foster G. McGaw Prize for excellence in community service. This prestigious, national honor recognizes Englewood Health's leadership in driving improvements in community health through innovative programs, strong community partnerships, and increased access to high-quality, safe, and equitable health care.

More than 100 hospitals nationwide apply each year, and Englewood Health soared to the top, being named a finalist alongside New York-Presbyterian. While Boston Medical Center was awarded the top prize, Englewood Health's selection as a finalist in its first year of participating underscores the extraordinary impact of its initiatives and relentless dedication to the communities it serves.

"This acknowledgment is a powerful testament to the hard work and commitment of our entire team and our dedicated community partners. Together, we have made significant strides in ensuring that everyone in our community has access to the vital services and support they need to lead healthy, fulfilling lives," said Warren Geller, president and CEO of Englewood Health. "To be recognized as a finalist in our very first year of participation is an incredible honor and a moment of immense pride for all of us."

Englewood Health was chosen after a comprehensive application and review process, followed by an immersive day-long site visit by the AHA, which reviewed the health system's extensive health equity and community health initiatives. Five key programs were highlighted:

Comprehensive Health Equity: Empowering Korean Patients with Accessible Healthcare

Englewood Health's Center for Korean Health and Wellness, established in 2012, addresses healthcare barriers faced by the Korean community. With Korean patient volume growing by 10% annually, the center collaborates with trusted Korean organizations and maintains an active presence on Kakao Talk, a popular Korean text-messaging service. The center's YouTube channel, with over 2 million views and nearly 15,000 subscribers, further engages the community by providing accessible health information.

Community Outreach: Health E Englewood and the Shirvan Family Live Well Center.

Health E Englewood began in 2018 as a four-week workshop, available in both Spanish and English, focusing on physical, emotional, and nutritional wellness. The initial program included fitness education and the incorporation of wearable tech monitoring devices, practical and budget-friendly nutrition education, cooking lessons, grocery shopping techniques, and stress management tools.

In 2023, the program expanded with the opening of the Shirvan Family Live Well Center, a space focused on improving the health of the community by providing free health education and hands-on programs to support the development of healthy lifestyle skills for all ages. To date, the center has served thousands of families facing barriers to preventive care due to social, educational, cultural, or financial obstacles.

Innovative Mental Health Support: Transforming Behavioral Health Services in the Community

In response to high rates of behavioral health disorders and a lack of available services, Englewood Health opened the Gregory P. Shadek Behavioral Care Center in 2018. This comprehensive outpatient program integrates psychotherapists into primary care practices. All providers are credentialed to take insurance, reducing financial barriers to seeking care. By working with regional partners, the center provides front-line clinical, educational, preventative, and navigation services with a focus on mental health and substance use disorders.

Nutrition and Wellness Programs: Fighting Food Insecurity and Promoting Healthy Eating

Englewood Health's Food Insecurity Response Initiative (FIRI), launched in 2019, screens all patients for food insecurity and refers them to local food banks. The initiative also provides guidance to food pantry recipients on how to prepare healthy meals with the ingredients distributed by most pantries. Budget-conscious education materials, cookbooks, and portion plates were also developed and distributed.

A 2021 survey of nearly 300 patients revealed that three-quarters of participants suffer from chronic conditions like diabetes, heart problems, and cancer, suggesting that FIRI not only addresses immediate food insecurity needs but also potentially improves long-term health outcomes.

Partnerships with Local Organizations: Pioneering Bloodless Medicine for Improved Patient Outcomes

Three decades ago, members of the Jehovah's Witnesses community asked Englewood Health to provide care for its members without using blood transfusions and the health system embraced the challenge. Englewood Health is now a leader in bloodless medicine and surgery, and the birthplace of patient blood management, a new clinical standard for all patients that reduces infection risk and speeds recovery times.

Today, more than 90% of Englewood Health's cardiac surgeries utilize bloodless techniques, improving surgical outcomes for all patients. Leveraging the trust with this community to deliver necessary health information, the health system offers frequent educational seminars, with one virtual session attracting over 16,000 participants.

The Foster G. McGaw Prize was created to recognize hospitals that have distinguished themselves through efforts to improve the health and well-being of everyone in their communities. Being honored as a finalist acknowledges Englewood Health's mission to transform lives through healthcare on a national level. It highlights their leadership in enhancing community health and well-being, and their lasting impact on the lives of those they have the privilege to serve.

