Englewood Health Opens New Imaging Center in Fair Lawn

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by a need in the community for better access to high-quality medical imaging, Englewood Health has opened the doors on a new three-story 30,000-square-foot facility, 9,500 of which will be dedicated to a new diagnostic imaging and breast center. The new location makes advanced imaging services easier to access for residents of western Bergen County and Passaic County. Located at 22-02 Broadway in Fair Lawn, Englewood Hospital Imaging at Fair Lawn offers highly sophisticated technology and advanced diagnostic testing in a modern newly constructed building with free parking, access to public transportation, same-day appointments, and walk-ins with a doctor's prescription. Englewood Hospital Imaging at Fair Lawn is open for appointments, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and accepts most insurance plans.

"Imaging tests, such as CT scans and MRIs, are integral in the early detection of cancer, heart disease, joint and spine injury, abdominal disease, and problems related to brain function. Many of these conditions, if found early, are treatable and curable," said Mark Shapiro, MD, chief of radiology at Englewood Health. "Physicians and surgeons rely on quality imaging and expert interpretation to support their diagnosis, treatment, and surveillance recommendations. By expanding Englewood Health's diagnostic imaging and breast center locations, and by using the most up-to-date technology and highly-experienced, patient-focused radiology technologists—all supported by board-certified sub-specialty trained radiologists at Englewood Hospital—we are improving care in our community."

"The importance of community-based care has never been greater," said Warren Geller, president and CEO of Englewood Health. "No one wants to travel far for health care. Our main hospital facility is in Englewood, but we are continually expanding throughout the region, and this new location in Fair Lawn will be a game-changer for the community. Access to care is critical—not only access to a hospital, but also to preventive care where people live and work."

The new facility includes a range of imaging and breast services, including:

3D mammography (tomosynthesis) and stereotactic biopsy

(tomosynthesis) and stereotactic biopsy Breast ultrasound ; fine needle aspiration and core needle biopsy

; fine needle aspiration and core needle biopsy Bone densitometry (DEXA scans)

(DEXA scans) CT scan (128 slice, low dose CT) with coronary CT angiography capability

(128 slice, low dose CT) with coronary CT angiography capability Magnetic Resonance Imaging (3 Tesla – wide bore MRI) for breast; whole body; musculoskeletal; and neuro MRI, with capacity to accommodate patients up to 550 lbs.

(3 Tesla – wide bore MRI) for breast; whole body; musculoskeletal; and neuro MRI, with capacity to accommodate patients up to 550 lbs. Ultrasound

X-ray

A major focus of this new center is to bring Englewood Health's expert breast center services into the community. "When getting your annual mammogram is made accessible, patients are more likely to undergo routine screening," said Mindy Goldfischer, MD, chief of breast imaging at Englewood Hospital and medical director of The Leslie Simon Breast Care and Cytodiagnosis Center at Englewood Health, which is accredited by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers. "At Englewood Hospital Imaging at Fair Lawn, screening mammography, diagnostic evaluations, and advanced breast procedures are performed by our breast imaging specialists onsite. Having outstanding breast care available for individuals right in their own community will save lives."

Englewood Health is a regional leader, accredited and recognized by the American College of Radiology as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence. In addition, Englewood Health's breast cancer disease management team, which includes medical oncologists, breast surgeons, pathologists, radiologists, radiation oncologists, and geneticists, works together to create individual care plans for each patient. The new imaging center extends Englewood Health's expertise to those who live and work in western Bergen and Passaic Counties.

"When follow-up studies are needed, the imaging center team can expedite all tests to ensure that patients are not waiting for days or weeks for tests or results, which can cause undue concern about abnormalities," added Dr. Shapiro. "During ultrasound-guided fine needle aspirations, and any other biopsies, Englewood Health's pathologists look directly at the specimen in real-time to help ensure an adequate sample is retrieved at the time of biopsy. Englewood Health's radiologists maintain close communication with referring physicians."

With the opening of Englewood Hospital Imaging at Fair Lawn, Englewood Health now offers diagnostic imaging and breast center services at three convenient locations across northern New Jersey (Englewood, Emerson, and Fair Lawn), as well as cardiac imaging at four locations (Fair Lawn, Glen Ridge, Pompton Plains, and Woodland Park). For more information or to make an appointment at Englewood Health Imaging at Fair Lawn, visit englewoodhealth.org/service/radiology or call 551-299-2900.

Media Contact:

Office of Communications

Englewood Health

201-894-3499

[email protected]



SOURCE Englewood Health

Related Links

https://www.englewoodhealth.org

