BROOMALL, Pa., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Englewood Industrial Solutions LLC., a leading supplier and converter of pressure-sensitive tapes for over 70 years, is thrilled to announce their recent certification by the Eastern Minority Supplier Development Council (EMSDC) in April 2024. The EMSDC, a respected 501(c)(3) non-profit organization affiliated with the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), plays a pivotal role in certifying and connecting minority-owned businesses across Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, and Delaware with member corporations seeking diverse products, services, and solutions. This prestigious certification reflects Englewood Industrial Solutions' commitment to excellence and diversity in the business landscape.

Englewood Industrial Solutions LLC. Achieves Certification by Eastern Minority Supplier Development Council Englewood Industrial Solutions LLC. Achieves Certification by Eastern Minority Supplier Development Council

The NMSDC plays a vital role in certifying and bridging the gap between minority-owned businesses and member corporations seeking innovative products, services, and solutions. Englewood Industrial Solutions has met the rigorous qualification standards set by NMSDC to obtain this certification. To be eligible, businesses must have at least 51% minority ownership and be operated and controlled by minority group members. In addition, the management and daily operations must be overseen by these minority ownership members.

By achieving certification from NMSDC, Englewood Industrial Solutions underscores their commitment to providing high-quality products and services while actively promoting supplier diversity and development initiatives. This certification serves as a testament to Englewood Industrial Solutions' ethos of inclusivity and quality, reinforcing their position as a trusted partner for corporations seeking innovative solutions.

Moreover, companies are encouraged to collaborate with Englewood Industrial Solutions for their industrial tape and supply needs. By partnering with Englewood Industrial Solutions, organizations can access a wide range of premium products and solutions while championing minority-owned businesses. Englewood Industrial Solutions stands ready to deliver exceptional service and tailored solutions to meet the unique requirements of their clients, further solidifying their reputation as a reliable and forward-thinking supplier in the industry.

As Englewood Industrial Solutions embraces this certification from NMSDC, it upholds their core values of integrity, diversity, and customer satisfaction. The company looks forward to forging new partnerships with corporations dedicated to supplier diversity and supporting minority-owned businesses across various industries.

For more information on Englewood Industrial Solutions and their range of products and services, please visit www.englewoodco.com .

About Englewood Industrial Solutions

Englewood Industrial Solutions is a renowned industrial tape specialist and a leading supplier of pressure-sensitive tapes for over 70 years. With a strong commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Englewood Industrial Solutions serves a diverse range of industries with tailored solutions to meet their specific needs. For more information on Englewood Industrial Solutions and their offerings, visit www.englewoodco.com .

Contact Information

Name: Farra Lanzer

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 970-541-3284

SOURCE Englewood Industrial Solutions, LLC