English Language Learning Global Market Report 2022: Rising Importance of English in Business and Professional Areas Drives Growth

DUBLIN, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "English Language Learning Market by Methodology, Learning Mode, Age Group, End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research report provides in-depth analysis of English language learning market across five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market dynamics, market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2029.



The global English Language Learning Market is expected to reach $69.62 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.



The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing importance of English in business & professional areas, increasing investments in start-ups & small companies teaching English, and the minimum cost of English language learning apps. However, reluctance to accept English as a primary communication tool in some countries may restrain the growth of this market.

The rising spending on the education sector and transnational education (TNE) is expected to create market growth opportunities. However, the lack of trained professionals to teach English is a major challenge for the players operating in the English language learning market.



Based on methodology, in 2022, the blended learning segment is expected to account for the largest share of the English language learning market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing need for personalized learning for students, increasing demand for personalized learning, the rise in the adoption of advanced offline & online learning systems, the ability to manage to learn at individuals' own pace, and flexibility.

However, the online learning segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing budget allocations and investments for E-learning programs and the emergence of new online learning platforms after the COVID-19 pandemic.



Based on learning mode, in 2022, the tutoring segment is expected to account for the largest share of the English language learning market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing investment in e-learning tools and technologies to enhance the teaching experience and the increasing demand for cost-effective programs to address the knowledge gap in students.

However, the self-learning apps and applications segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing consumer acceptance of low-cost technology-based products, increasing digitalization of educational content, need for scalable, flexible, and customizable solutions for language learning.



Based on age group, in 2022, the < 18 years segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the English language learning market. The increasing digitization of public schools, rising number of English learners, growth in student immigration for higher education, and the growing e-learning platforms are expected to drive the segment growth in the coming years.

However, the 18-20 years segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising demand for cost-effective learning programs, the growing importance of English in business & professional areas, and the emergence of new online language learning platforms after the COVID-19 pandemic.



Based on end user, in 2022, the individual learners segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the English language learning market. The rising adoption of smart devices coupled with faster internet penetration, the increasing need for transmission of live content on the internet for better brand engagement and student reach, and the surging social media platforms are expected to drive segment growth in the coming years. In addition, the high number of established language learning sites and consistent launch of mobile apps at reasonable prices by key players contribute to the segment's high growth.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Importance of English in Business and Professional Areas

Increasing Investments in Start-ups and Small Companies Teaching English

Minimal Cost of English Language Learning Apps

Market Restraints

Reluctance to Accept English as a Primary Communication in Some Countries

Global English Language Learning Market Opportunities: Impact Analysis (2022-2029)

Increasing Spending on the Education Sector

Transnational Education (TNE)

Market Challenges

Dearth of Trained Professionals

Market Trends

Artificial Intelligence & Robot Technology

Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of methodology, learning mode, age group, end user, and countries?

What is the historical market for English language learning across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from 2022-2029?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global English language learning market?

Who are the major players in the global English language learning market, and what shares of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what shares of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global English language learning market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global English language learning market?

What are the geographical trends and high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global English language learning market and how do they compete with the other players?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on the Global English Language Learning Market



5. Market Insights



6. Global English Language Learning Market, by Methodology



7. Global English Language Learning Market, by Learning Mode



8. Global English Language Learning Market, by Age Group



9. Global English Language Learning Market, by End User



10. Global English Language Learning Market, by Geography



11. Competitive Landscape



12. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)



13. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Cambridge University Press (U.K.)

Press (U.K.) New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ( China )

) Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (U.S.)

McGraw-Hill Education Inc. (U.S.)

Duolingo Inc. (U.S.)

Berlitz Corporation (U.S.)

Busuu Online S.L. ( Spain )

) Babble GMBH ( Germany )

) Linguistica 360 Inc. (U.S.)

Mondly ( Romania )

) ELSA Corp. (U.S.)

FluentU (A part of Enux Education Limited) ( China )

) Memrise Inc. (U.K.)

Mango Languages (U.S.)

Rosetta Stone Ltd. (A part of IXL Learning Inc.) (U.S.)

Inlingua International Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Sanako Corporation ( Finland )

) Transparent Language Inc. (U.S.)

Open Education LLC (U.S.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/brsib

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets