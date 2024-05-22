English Language Learning Market to be Worth $88.1 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'English Language Learning Market by Methodology (Blended Learning, Offline Learning, Online Learning), Learning Mode, Age Group, End User (Individual Learners, Educational Institutes, Government Bodies, Corporate Learners), and Geography—Global Forecasts to 2031,' the global English language learning market is expected to reach $88.1 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2024 to 2031.

Download Sample Report Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5127

English language learning nowadays has become a necessity to sustain a competitive world. The digitalization of the education industry has added to multiple digital learning platforms that offer English language learning techniques and practices. Learning English has numerous advantages, not only for personal development but also for professional growth. Vendors are focusing on offering English language learning solutions that can provide easy and effective communication, enhance the teaching and individual learning experience, and help overcome learning obstacles.

The growth in this market is driven by the rising importance of English in business & professional areas, increasing investments in start-ups & small companies teaching English, and the minimal cost of English language learning apps. However, reluctance to accept English as a primary communication tool in some countries may restrain the growth of this market. The increasing spending on the education sector and transnational education (TNE) is expected to create market growth opportunities. However, the dearth of trained professionals to teach English is a major challenge for the players operating in this market.

The English language learning market is segmented by methodology (blended learning, offline learning, online learning), learning mode (self-learning apps and applications, tutoring), age group (<13 years, 13–17 years, 18-20 years, 21-30 years, 31-40 years, > 40 years), and end user (individual learners, educational institutes, government bodies, and corporate learners). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Get a Glimpse Inside: Request Sample Pages- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5127

Based on methodology, in 2024, the blended learning segment is estimated to account for the largest share of 52.4% of the English language learning market. However, the online learning segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing user base for mobile phones, increasing demand for easily accessible and affordable online language learning programs, growing E-learning Market, globalization, and growing need for communication across borders, minimal platform price of online language learning applications, the increasing budget allocations, and investments for E-learning programs.

Based on learning mode, in 2024, the tutoring segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the English language learning market. This is mainly attributed to the increasing need for personalized and flexible one-to-one language learning experiences, growing investment in e-learning tools and technologies to enhance the teaching experience, and increasing demand for cost-effective programs to address the knowledge gap in students. However, the self-learning apps and applications segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on age group, the global English language learning market is segmented into <13 years, 13-17 years, 18-20 years, 21- 30 years, 31-40 years, and >40 years. In 2024, the 13-17 years segment is expected to account for the largest share of 28.1% of the English language learning market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing digitization of public schools, the rising number of English learners, the significant increase in smartphone users, the increasing demand for kids' learning apps, the rising preference for interactive and engaging learning experiences, and increasing need for immersive and practical language practice.

Have Specific Research Needs? Request a Customized Report- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=5127

However, the 18-20 years segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing need for language skills to work and collaborate across borders, the need to enhance employability and competitiveness in future job opportunities, the need to enhance business communication, and the rising demand for language training for various organizations are expected to support the growth of this segment.

Based on end user, in 2024, the individual learners segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the English language learning market. The segment is estimated to contribute a revenue of USD 18.6 billion in 2024. The growing adoption of smart devices coupled with faster internet penetration, the increasing need for transmission of live content on the internet for better brand engagement and student reach, and the surging social media platforms are expected to drive the segment growth in the coming years. Also, the increase in mobile phone user base, the high number of established language learning sites, and the consistent launch of mobile apps at reasonable prices by key players are the other factors contributing to the high growth of the segment.

Based on geography, in 2024, Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of 54% of the English language learning market. The Asia-Pacific English language learning market is estimated to be worth USD 22.7 billion in 2024. The large market share of this region is attributed to the growing need to improve communication across borders, increasing access to language learning platforms, rising investments in online language learning start-ups & small companies, and increasing government initiatives towards digitizing education. Also, the high adoption of digital technologies in educational facilities, high education expenditure in the region, various schemes launched for supporting the digitization in education, and increasing disposable income leading to the penetration of the Internet are the other factors contributing to the high growth of the APAC English language learning market.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by the leading market participants between 2022 and 2024. The English Language Learning Market is consolidated and dominated by a few major players, namely Cambridge University Press (U.K.), New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (China), Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (U.S.), McGraw-Hill Education, Inc. (U.S.), Duolingo Inc. (U.S.), Berlitz Corporation (U.S.), Busuu Ltd (U.K.), Babbel GmbH (Germany), Linguistica 360, Inc. (U.S.), Mondly (Romania), ELSA Corp. (U.S.), FluentU (A part of Enux Education Limited) (China), Memrise Inc. (U.K.), Mango Languages (U.S.), Rosetta Stone Ltd. (A part of IXL Learning, Inc.) (U.S.), Inlingua International Ltd. (Switzerland), Sanako Corporation (Finland), Transparent Language, Inc. (U.S.), and Open Education LLC (U.S.).

Browse In-depth Report Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/english-language-learning-market-5127

Scope of the report:

English Language Learning Market Assessment—by Methodology

Blended Learning

Offline Learning

Online Learning

English Language Learning Market Assessment—by Learning Mode

Self-learning Apps and Applications

Tutoring One-on-One Learning Group Learning



English Language Learning Market Assessment—by Age Group

<18 Years

18–20 years

21–30 years

31–40 years

>40 years

English Language Learning Market Assessment—by End User

Individual Learners

Educational Institutes K–12 Higher Education

Government Bodies

Corporate Learners

English Language Learning Market Assessment—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Poland Netherlands Belgium Sweden Austria Switzerland Finland Norway Turkey Ireland Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Indonesia Australia & New Zealand Taiwan Hong Kong Singapore Malaysia Vietnam Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of the Middle East & Africa

&

Unlock Opportunities: Buy Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/62558833

Related Report:

Online Language Learning Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2022-2030)

Europe Online Language Learning Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2022-2030)

North America Online Language Learning Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2022-2030)

Asia-Pacific Online Language Learning Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2022-2030)

Language Learning Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2022-2030)

Related Blogs:

Rising Importance of English in Business and Professional Areas Supporting Market Growth

Top 10 Companies in English Language Learning Market

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/32/english-language-learning-market-2031

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.