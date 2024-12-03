English Language Learning Market to be Worth $91.1Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'English Language Learning Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis Methodology (Blended, Offline, Online), Learning Mode, Age Group, End User (Individual Learners, Educational Institutes, Government Bodies, Corporate Learners)—Global Forecast to 2031.

The English Language Learning market is expected to reach $91.1 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2024 to 2031.

English is a lingua franca, or a common language, that enables people who do not share a dialect to communicate. Learning English helps individuals build trust with colleagues and clients, improve international relationships, enhance their skill set, command a higher salary, and foster cultural understanding. Proficiency in English also enhances a person's skill set, making them more competitive in the global job market. It often leads to higher salaries, as employers value employees who can effectively communicate with international clients and partners.

Moreover, learning English promotes cultural understanding, allowing individuals to appreciate and engage with diverse perspectives, which is essential for strengthening international relationships in an increasingly interconnected world.

The growth of this market is driven by the rising importance of English in business & professional areas, increasing investments in start-ups & small companies teaching English, and the minimal cost of English language learning apps. However, reluctance to accept English as a primary communication tool in some countries may restrain the growth of this market. The increasing spending on the education sector and transnational education (TNE) is expected to create market growth opportunities. However, the shortage of trained professionals to teach English is a major challenge for the players operating in this market.

Additionally, artificial intelligence (AI) & robot technology and e-learning are major trends in the global English language learning market.

English Language Learning Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players

In November 2023 , Babbel ( Germany ) partnered with the FSC Indigenous Foundation ( Panama ), a global Indigenous organization working with and for Indigenous peoples worldwide, to offer English lessons to Indigenous Peoples around the world. Babbel will support Indigenous Peoples with the self-paced learning app as well as its live classes with teachers to learn English.

, Babbel ( ) partnered with the FSC Indigenous Foundation ( ), a global Indigenous organization working with and for Indigenous peoples worldwide, to offer English lessons to Indigenous Peoples around the world. Babbel will support Indigenous Peoples with the self-paced learning app as well as its live classes with teachers to learn English. In June 2022 , Duolingo (U.S.) partnered with HBO Max (U.S.) for an HBO Original series, House of the Dragon. The company launched an updated High Valyrian course, the fictional language spoken in the show, including over 150 new words and more than 700 new sentences.

, Duolingo (U.S.) partnered with HBO Max (U.S.) for an HBO Original series, House of the Dragon. The company launched an updated High Valyrian course, the fictional language spoken in the show, including over 150 new words and more than 700 new sentences. In April 2022 , Udemy (U.S.) partnered with WOONGJIN THINKBIG Co Ltd ( South Korea ), an education company, to expand the company's global footprint, bringing Udemy and its corporate learning solution, Udemy Business, to more learners, instructors, and organizations in the Korean market.

The English language learning market is segmented based on methodology (blended learning, offline learning, online learning), learning mode (self-learning apps and applications, tutoring (one-on-one learning, group learning), age group (<18 years, 18–20 years, 21–30 years, 31–40 years, >40 years), end user (individual learners, educational institutes (k-12, higher education), government bodies, corporate learners), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on methodology, the global English language learning market is segmented into blended learning, offline learning, and online learning. In 2024, the blended learning segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the English language learning market. This segment's large market share is attributed to the increasing need for personalized learning for students, the rising importance of effective learning methodology, the increasing demand for personalized learning, the rise in the adoption of advanced offline & online learning systems for students and working professionals, the ability to manage to learn at individuals' own pace, and flexibility. However, the online learning segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on learning mode, the global English language learning market is segmented into self-learning apps and applications and tutoring. The tutoring segment is further segmented into one-on-one learning and group learning. In 2024, the tutoring segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the English language learning market. This segment's large market share is attributed to the increasing need for personalized and flexible one-to-one language learning experiences, growing investment in e-learning tools and technologies to enhance the teaching experience, and the increasing demand for cost-effective programs to address the knowledge gap in students. However, the self-learning apps and applications segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on age group, the global English language learning market is segmented into <13 years, 13-17 years, 18- 20 years, 21-30 years, 31-40 years, and >40 years. In 2024, the <13-17 years segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global English language learning market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing digitization of public schools, the rising number of English learners, the significant increase in smartphone users, the increasing demand for kids' learning apps, the rising preference for interactive and engaging learning experiences, and increasing need for immersive and practical language practice. Moreover, the <13 years segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The integration of immersive technologies like AR/VR to create practical and visually stimulating learning experiences further supports the rapid growth of the <13 years segment in the English language learning market.

Based on end user, the global English language learning market is segmented into individual learners, educational institutes, government bodies, and corporate learners. The educational institutes segment is further segmented into K-12 and higher education. In 2024, the individual learners segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the English language learning market. This segment's large market share can be attributed to the increasing adoption of smart devices, greater internet penetration, the growing need for live content transmission on the internet to enhance brand engagement and reach students, and the rising number of established language learning platforms.

Based on geography, the English language learning market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the English language learning market. This region's large market share is attributed to factors such as the growing need for improved communication across borders, increased access to language learning platforms, rising investments in online language learning start-ups and small companies, and increasing government initiatives aimed at digitizing education. Additionally, rapid growth in internet and smartphone penetration, the rising adoption of AI-based language learning applications, an expanding middle-class population with higher disposable incomes, and the growing emphasis on English proficiency for better employment opportunities in global markets are further driving the region's growth.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by the leading market participants between 2021 and 2023. The English Language Learning Market is consolidated and dominated by a few major players, namely Cambridge University Press (U.K.), New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (China), Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (U.S.), McGraw-Hill Education, Inc. (U.S.), Duolingo Inc. (U.S.), Berlitz Corporation (U.S.), Busuu Ltd (U.K.), Babbel GmbH (Germany), Linguistica 360, Inc. (U.S.), Mondly (Romania), ELSA Corp. (U.S.), FluentU (A part of Enux Education Limited) (China), Memrise Inc. (U.K.), Mango Languages (U.S.), Rosetta Stone Ltd. (A part of IXL Learning, Inc.) (U.S.), Inlingua International Ltd. (Switzerland), Sanako Corporation (Finland), Transparent Language, Inc. (U.S.), and Open Education LLC (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

English Language Learning Market Assessment—by Methodology

Blended Learning

Offline Learning

Online Learning

English Language Learning Market Assessment—by Learning Mode

Self-learning Apps and Applications

Tutoring

One-on-One Learning

Group Learning

English Language Learning Market Assessment—by Age Group

<13 Years

13-17 Years

18-20 years

21-30 years

31-40 years

>40 years

English Language Learning Market Assessment—by End User

Individual Learners

Government Bodies

Corporate Learners

Educational Institutes

K–12

Higher Education

English Language Learning Market Assessment—by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

Netherlands

Belgium

Sweden

Austria

Switzerland

Finland

Norway

Turkey

Ireland

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Indonesia

Australia & New Zealand

& Taiwan

Hong Kong

Singapore

Malaysia

Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Rest of Middle East & Africa

English Language Learning Market Research Summary

Particulars Details Number of Pages 291 Format PDF Forecast Period 2024–2031 Base Year 2023 CAGR (Value) 10.6 % Market Size (Value) USD 91.1 Billion by 2031 Segments Covered By Methodology Blended Learning

Offline Learning

Online Learning By Learning Mode Group Learning

Self-learning Apps and Applications

Tutoring



One-on-One Learning By Age Group <13 Years

13-17 Years

18-20 years

21-30 years

31-40 years

>40 years By End User Individual Learners

Government Bodies

Corporate Learners

Educational Institutes

K-12



Higher Education Countries Covered North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Switzerland, Finland, Norway, Turkey, Ireland, Luxembourg, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Australia & New Zealand, Taiwan, Hongkong, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Key Companies Cambridge University Press (U.K.), New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (China), Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (U.S.), McGraw-Hill Education, Inc. (U.S.), Duolingo Inc. (U.S.), Berlitz Corporation (U.S.), Busuu Online S.L. (Spain), Babble GMBH (Germany), Linguistica 360, Inc. (U.S.), Mondly (Romania), ELSA Corp. (U.S.), FluentU (A part of Enux Education Limited) (China), Memrise Inc. (U.K.), Mango Languages (U.S.), Rosetta Stone Ltd. (A part of IXL Learning, Inc.) (U.S.), Inlingua International Ltd. (Switzerland), Sanako Corporation (Finland), Transparent Language, Inc. (U.S.), and Open Education LLC (U.S.).

