English language training (ELT) market size in China to grow by USD 70.81 billion from 2021 to 2026; Growth driven by the rise in the number of international schools - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The English language training (ELT) market in China size is set to grow by USD 70.81 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 19.75%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled English Language Training (ELT) Market in China

The report also covers the following areas:

English Language Training (ELT) Market in China 2022-2026: Segmentation

The ELT market in China is segmented as follows:

End-user

Institutional Learners



Individual Learners

Product

Classroom-based



Online



Blended

The market share growth by the institutional learners segment will be significant during the forecast period. Institutional learners are the prime end-users in the market. The segment comprises pre-K-12, higher education, and the corporate sectors. The growing awareness about higher education in foreign countries has encouraged many parents in China to send their children abroad for higher studies. This has increased the demand for ELT from the institutional learner segment. In addition, the increasing number of private investments and the globalization of businesses have further fueled the growth of the segment.

English Language Training (ELT) Market in China 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the English language training (ELT) market in China include Age of Learning Inc., ALO7 Network Technology Co. Ltd., Berlitz Corp., ChinaEDU Corp., EF Education First Ltd., Enux Education Ltd., italki HK Ltd., Macmillan Education Ltd., Meten Edtechx Education Group Ltd, New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, Puxin Education Technology Group, RISE Education Cayman Ltd., Rosetta Stone Ltd., Swansea University, TAL Education Group, iTutorGroup Ltd., Udemy Inc., and WSE Hong Kong Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

Vendor Offerings

Berlitz Corp. - The company offers English Language Training for Government exams, corporate training, summer camps for kids, and private and group sessions of English training.

The company offers English Language Training for elementary school, junior high school, and high school students in China.

The company offers English Language Training tests categorized into English grammar, vocabulary, idioms, and quotes.

English Language Training (ELT) Market in China 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The market is driven by the rise in the number of international schools. A large number of students in China are opting to enroll in international schools. This can be attributed to the growing demand for ELT and increasing job prospects for English-speaking individuals.

In addition, the market witnesses the emergence of several private-owned bilingual schools in China. To enroll in such schools, students must be fluent in the English language. Hence, such factors have increased the number of students opting for ELT training, which is driving the growth of the market.

Significant Trend

The radical shift toward specialized forms of English learning will be the key trend in the market. The growing popularity of English language learning has led to the emergence of specialized forms of the language. For instance, in the corporate sector, knowledge of English is necessary for better communication and improved client relations. This has led to the evolution of specialized forms of ELT programs.

Many vendors operating in China offer specialized vocational English and academic English to cater to the growing demands. This has also allowed vendors to identify opportunities and choose the appropriate learner segment in the Chinese language learning market. Hence, this trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Challenge

The availability of an increasing number of open-source materials is identified as the major challenge impeding the market. There are several free courses on the internet that provide ELT training to learners. Some of the free courses offer multiple benefits when compared with traditional learning methods. In addition, some vendors in the market offer ELT courses to students free of cost.

For instance, Memrise and Bussuu provide ELT to students free of cost. Similarly, Duolingo provides free access to diverse content and learning through games, videos, and audio. Hence, factors such as the availability of such open-source learning options reduce the growth potential of the market.

English Language Training (ELT) Market in China 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist the English language training (ELT) market in China growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the English language training (ELT) market in China and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the English language training (ELT) market in China

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the English language training (ELT) market in China vendors

English Language Training (ELT) Market Scope in China Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 70.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 18.67 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Age of Learning Inc., ALO7 Network Technology Co. Ltd., Berlitz Corp., ChinaEDU Corp., EF Education First Ltd., Enux Education Ltd., italki HK Ltd., Macmillan Education Ltd., Meten Edtechx Education Group Ltd, New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, Puxin Education Technology Group, RISE Education Cayman Ltd., Rosetta Stone Ltd., Swansea University, TAL Education Group, iTutorGroup Ltd., Udemy Inc., and WSE Hong Kong Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

