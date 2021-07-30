English Language Training Market in China to witness over $ 80 Bn growth during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Factors such as increased private investment in online English training vendors will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The English language training market in China is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

English Language Training Market in China 2021-2025: Segmentation

English Language Training Market in China is segmented as below:

End-user

Institutional Learners



Individual Learners

Product

Classroom-based



Online



Blended

English Language Training Market in China 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the English language training market in the education services industry include Berlitz Corp., ChinaEDU Corp., EF Education First Ltd., italki HK Ltd., iTutorGroup, New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Pearson Plc, Puxin Ltd., TAL Education Group, and Xueda Education. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

English Language Training Market in China size

size English Language Training Market in China trends

trends English Language Training Market in China industry analysis

The English language training market in China is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The rise in the number of international schools will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of an increasing number of open-source materials will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the English language training market in China is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Global Business English Language Training Market - Global business English language training market is segmented by end-user (institutional learners and individual learners), learning methods (blended learning and online learning), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Global Digital English Language Learning Market - Global digital English language training market is segmented by end-user (non-academic learners and academic learners), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

English Language Training Market in China 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist English language training market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the English language training market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the English language training market in China

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of English language training market vendors

