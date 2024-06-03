English Language Training Market Size in China is set to grow by USD 144.85 billion from 2024-2028, Increased private investment in online english training vendors to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The english language training market size in China is estimated to grow by USD 144.85 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 24.28% during the forecast period.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Age Group (Less than 18 years, 18 to 20 years, 21 to 30 years, 31 to 40 years, and More than 40 years), End-user (Institutional learners and Individual learners), Method (Classroom-based, Online, and Blended), and Geography (APAC) Region Covered China Key companies profiled ALO7 Network Technology Co. Ltd., Beijing BISS International School, Berlitz Corp., ChinaEDU Corp., EF Education First Ltd., Enux Education Ltd., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, italki HK Ltd., IXL Learning Inc., Language Link International, Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, Puxin Education Technology Group, Ruisi Tianjin Education Information Consulting Co. Ltd., Springer Verlag GmbH, TAL Education Group, Tianjin Ruili Tiancheng Education Consulting Co. Ltd., TutorABC International Ltd., Udemy Inc., and WSE Hong Kong Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The English language training market in China exhibits a fragmented landscape in Tier-1 cities, with numerous local and international players competing intensely. However, Tier-2 cities present less competition and a growing demand due to rising living standards and increasing business activity. Consequently, established vendors are expanding into Tier-2 cities to seize first-mover advantage and attract fluent English teachers with premium salaries. This trend is expected to fuel the growth of the English language training market in China.

The English language training market in China is thriving, with a significant number of businesses and individuals seeking proficiency in the global language. The trend towards e-learning and online programs is prominent, allowing for flexible and convenient learning options. The use of technology, such as video conferencing and language learning apps, is increasing.

Additionally, the demand for English language skills in various industries, including technology and finance, is driving growth. The government's emphasis on English education and the country's increasing international business dealings further fuel the need for English language training. Companies are investing in corporate training programs to enhance their employees' skills and productivity. Overall, the English language training market in China is a growing and dynamic industry.

Market Challenges

• The English language training market in China is facing competition from free MOOCs, such as Memrise, Bussuu, and Duolingo. These platforms offer various benefits, including access to diverse content and interactive learning. While some advanced courses require payment, the majority of content is free. MOOCs cater to students of all levels and use gamification to enhance learning.

• The availability of eBooks and online videos further expands their reach. Despite charging fees for advanced courses, MOOCs' holistic approach and affordability may hinder the growth of the English language training market in China.

• The English language training market in China faces several challenges. One key challenge is the large number of students and professionals seeking quality education. Another challenge is the need to adapt to different teaching methods and technologies. Digital learning, such as video tutorials and online classes, are becoming increasingly popular.

• However, the lack of consistent quality and standardization in these programs can be a concern. Additionally, the cost of English language training can be high, making it a challenge for many individuals to afford. The competition among language schools is intense, requiring them to offer innovative programs and effective teaching methods to stand out. Overall, the English language training market in China presents both opportunities and challenges for providers and learners alike.

Segment Overview

Age Group 1.1 Less than 18 years

1.2 18 to 20 years

1.3 21 to 30 years

1.4 31 to 40 years

1.5 More than 40 years End-user 2.1 Institutional learners

2.2 Individual learners Method 3.1 Classroom-based

3.2 Online

3.3 Blended Geography 4.1 APAC

1.1 Less than 18 years- The English language training market in China for individuals under 18 years old is thriving due to several reasons. Parents value early language acquisition for global competitiveness and enroll their children in English programs. Integration into the global economy increases the need for English proficiency. Digital tools enhance language education and expand access to online learning. Popularity of English-medium education and exams for studying abroad drives enrollment. Cultural, economic, and educational factors continue to prioritize English proficiency in China, ensuring market growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The English language training market in China continues to expand, catering to the growing demand for English proficiency in business and academia. This market encompasses various offerings such as ESL (English as a Second Language), EFL (English as a Foreign Language), TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages), and TEFL (Teaching English as a Foreign Language) courses. Online English courses, language schools, private tutoring, and corporate training are also popular options.

E-learning platforms, digital learning platforms, and interactive learning tools facilitate flexible and convenient study options. Grammar courses, vocabulary courses, speaking skills, writing skills, and general English courses are essential components of English language proficiency development. Test preparation for certifications like TOEFL, IELTS, and English certification further enhance one's English language skills and open doors to study abroad programs and international opportunities. Teaching materials and English textbooks are crucial resources for effective learning.

Market Research Overview

The English Language Training (ELT) market in China has experienced significant growth due to the increasing importance of English proficiency in business and education. With a population of over 1.4 billion and a growing economy, China presents a vast opportunity for ELT providers. The Chinese government has also emphasized the need for English language skills to remain competitive in the global economy. ELT programs cover various levels from beginner to advanced, and include general English, business English, and test preparation for exams like TOEFL and IELTS.

The ELT market in China caters to students of all ages, from children to adults, and offers both in-class and online learning options. The use of technology, such as video conferencing and language learning apps, has become increasingly popular in ELT delivery. The ELT industry in China is expected to continue growing due to the increasing demand for English language skills and the government's support for language education.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Age Group

Less Than 18 Years



18 To 20 Years



21 To 30 Years



31 To 40 Years



More Than 40 Years

End-user

Institutional Learners



Individual Learners

Method

Classroom-based



Online



Blended

Geography

APAC

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

