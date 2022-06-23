Engrain and LCP Media Announce Map Integrations to Visually Manage Virtual Tours in TourBuilder

SightMap, TourBuilder integration creates efficiencies for onsite teams, improves virtual touring experience for customers

DENVER, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Engrain , the market leader in interactive mapping and data visualization software for the built environment, today announced that LCP Media , a national visual media technology company, has integrated with SightMap to give property leasing teams a simple and automated way to create, manage and promote unit-level virtual tours within the TourBuilder platform.

Now, shooting onsite tours and adding new digital content to SightMap and TourBuilder is easier than ever. With the TourBuilder Go mobile app and the included 360 Ricoh camera from LCP Media, onsite teams can shoot a virtual tour of any unit and automatically add the tour to their interactive SightMap. Engrain and LCP Media are advancing their open technology strategy and leveraging APIs to create a seamless process for customers. Users simply select the unit from a map in TourBuilder to add and update virtual tours. TourBuilder tours will be automatically added to the property SightMap and available for use in APIs, drastically decreasing the administrative burden for marketing teams.

SightMap, the industry's leading interactive property map available on more than 200 website providers, is also featured within the TourBuilder virtual tour platform to visually showcase the new unit-level tours. TourBuilder is the rental industry's new, agile hub for creation, organization, storage, management and performance-tracking of digital and visual marketing assets - from one unit to an entire community.

"We're excited about incorporating our maps within TourBuilder and creating a much simpler process for our mutual customers," said Brent Steiner, founder and CEO at Engrain. "Maps improve the overall customer experience and will help property teams understand which virtual tours they have completed and work to create a tour for each unit in a more strategic and efficient way."

Today's prospects want to see the exact unit they are renting. Combining Engrain's SightMap, already integrated with real-time availability and rich digital content, with an immersive TourBuilder walkthrough brings each unit to life and provides prospects with the online experience they expect and the context they need to make a decision.

"TourBuilder Go is the next level of innovation from LCP Media," said Wojciech Kalembasa, CEO of LCP Media. "We built this technology from the ground up to fill the need of multifamily prospects so they can walk through and experience the actual unit they're interested in leasing. The result is an increase in lead-to-lease conversion and a decrease in the time to lease up a vacant unit, saving valuable resources for onsite team members. Seamless integrations with partners like Engrain make it easy for our customers to put their virtual tour content in their marketing channels."

About LCP Media

LCP Media (Lights Camera Pixel) is a national visual media and technology company based in Chicago. We provide a full menu of services, including virtual tours, professional and drone photography, 3D renderings, video animations, virtual staging, site maps, and floor plans. LCP Media is an innovative leader in creating unforgettable virtual real estate experiences by combining unrivaled technology solutions with our unparalleled customer service.

Simply put, we deliver an unreal experience from start to finish. So real, it's Unreal! For more information, please visit LCPMedia.com .

About Engrain

Engrain is transforming the way people find, lease, and manage property. A recognized leader in next-generation touring technology and map-based data visualization software, Engrain's products boast advanced integrations and technical flexibility for any real estate technology stack. Our SightMap and TouchTour product lines amplify the online user experience when searching, touring and leasing properties. Our Asset Intelligence product is derived from SightMap by influencing bottom line results for property management, builders, developers and owners of real estate in the US. A nearly 80 billion dollar industry, multifamily real estate spans over 150k locations in the United States alone. Engrain's 5% market share, with virtually no direct competitors, is an indicator of the available exponential growth planned in the coming years. For more information, visit engrain.com .

