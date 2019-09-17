Engrain and Touchtown Develop Integrated Technology to Improve Senior Living Sales and Marketing Process

Engrain's SightMap product integrates seamlessly into Touchtown's Census Builder app to present a visual representation of the community for prospective residents and their families. Sales and marketing teams utilize the app on a large touchscreen, tablet, or mobile device to guide prospects through a comprehensive tour of community amenities, events, and interactive floor plans . SightMap empowers users to browse the entire property by floor, tap to view individual floor plans, and see apartment availability in real time.

"We're thrilled to enhance the functionality of Touchtown's Census Builder app by integrating SightMap. As prospective residents and their families tour up to five communities in just a day, it's critical to provide a memorable experience. The partnership enables prospects (and their adult children) to visualize their potential new home—even after the visit," says Brent Steiner, Founder and CEO at Engrain.

After the tour, prospective residents, and even their family members multiple states away, can take the entire community experience home with them by way of the Touchtown app. Sales professionals can view detailed analytics on each prospect's interactions, allowing for more targeted and meaningful follow up. Several Touchtown partners utilize this intelligence to gain a deeper understanding of their prospects' needs and convert a higher percentage of tours to deposits.

"Census Builder provides a digital footprint of where prospects are going within the app," says Cissy Nickel, Community Integration Director for Hunters Woods at Trails Edge. "We can see what motivates them. As future residents begin navigating to specific floor plans, our team can follow up with personalized information directly aimed to enhance the search for their new home."

Touchtown and Engrain aspire to expand the strategic partnership by incorporating digital mapping into wellness initiatives and community events within a senior living communities.

"The integration between SightMap and Touchtown's Community Apps opens up the opportunity to connect critical information to the relevant location," said Ted Teele, Touchtown CEO. "Imagine being able to view a specific activity schedule, work order status, or dining options simply by tapping a room on a screen. We're excited to explore other areas in senior living where this partnership will add value."

To celebrate the strategic partnership, Touchtown will offer an exclusive launch bundle to communities interested in improving occupancy. For a limited time, SightMap will be included with Touchtown's Census Builder app at no cost.

Alternatively, communities can now purchase SightMap from Touchtown as a standalone solution and embed the technology in their own community website or portal. To take advantage of the exclusive bundle, visit touchtown.com/census-builder and request a personalized demonstration.

About Touchtown: Touchtown improves the community experience through innovation and connectivity. Their technology solutions benefit the entire community by improving resident wellness and happiness, increasing occupancy, connecting families, and reducing staff turnover. With over 1,200 customers and 20 years of industry experience, Touchtown is the pinnacle of engagement technology in senior living. Touchtown is located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit touchtown.com .

About Engrain: Engrain's mission is to fundamentally transform the way people find, lease and manage property. A recognized leader in next-generation interactive technology and map-based data visualization software, Engrain's advanced integrations and technical flexibility offer solutions for any senior living or multifamily technology stack. Clients use Engrain products to engage prospects and residents, analyze and improve operating performance and increase NOI through operational efficiency. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit engrain.com .

